Joel Embiid's First Dunk of the Season! 76ers Win Streak Continues (2026)

Joel Embiid's first dunk of the season sparks the Sixers' victory over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

NEW YORK -- After a two-month wait, Joel Embiid finally unleashed his first dunk of the 2025-26 NBA season, capping the Philadelphia 76ers' 130-119 triumph over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. This win marked the first time the Sixers were five games above .500 for the season.

Embiid, who finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, described the dunk as a simple, easy feat. He humorously mentioned his preference for a dunk off the backboard, indicating his desire for a more challenging and acrobatic move.

The dunk, executed with no one near Embiid in transition, was the final basket of the game. The Sixers celebrated with a mock celebration, and rookie VJ Edgecombe joked that Embiid 'actually got up a little bit' on the dunk.

Tyrese Maxey, who led the 76ers with 36 points, expressed his happiness, attributing Embiid's newfound confidence to his previous pass that Maxey thought Embiid wouldn't dunk. Maxey plans to throw Embiid a lob in the future.

76ers coach Nick Nurse acknowledged Embiid's dunk, calling it a 'pretty cheap way of getting it' but emphasizing its significance. He also highlighted the team's playful mood in the visiting locker room after their third straight victory on a 10-day road trip.

Despite the Knicks' tired legs after losing to Atlanta on Friday night, the Sixers' performance was impressive. The team's success is attributed to their improved camaraderie and trust in the process, as noted by Paul George. The Sixers' health and continuity are at their best in years, with key players like Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford returning to action.

Embiid, who has been in a scoring rhythm, scoring at least 20 points in eight consecutive games, also seems to be enjoying the game and his time away from the court. He expressed his love for Madison Square Garden, calling it his favorite place in the world and enjoying the interaction with the fans.

The Sixers' focus is on staying relevant in the Eastern Conference after a challenging previous season. Their recent win moved them closer to the top four in the competitive East.

Coach Nurse acknowledges the team's progress but emphasizes that there's still a long way to go. The Sixers are building on their conditioning, rhythm, and health, with a strong foundation for the upcoming games.