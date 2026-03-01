Joel Embiid Injured Again: 76ers Star Misses Game vs. Atlanta with Sore Shin | NBA Injury Update (2026)

Joel Embiid, the star center for the Philadelphia 76ers, is once again facing the injury bug. A sore right shin will keep him out of the lineup for the highly anticipated game against the Atlanta team. But this isn't the first time Embiid's health has been a concern.

During the All-Star break, Embiid reported the shin soreness, which he experienced while undergoing treatment for a right knee injury. This ongoing knee issue has been a persistent problem, causing him to miss three out of the last five games before the break. And here's where it gets controversial: despite his injury history, the 76ers committed to a massive contract extension.

Embiid has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, dating back to even before his NBA debut. A stress fracture in his right foot kept him off the court for two years, and since then, it's been a string of unfortunate injuries. From bone bruises to torn ligaments, Embiid has battled through it all. Yet, the 76ers showed their faith in his talent by signing him to a three-year, $193 million extension in 2024, with an option for the 2028-29 season.

The 7-foot center has been a dominant force when healthy, averaging 26.6 points per game this season. But the team's recent struggles without him are evident, losing six of their last seven games in his absence. This raises the question: is the 76ers' reliance on Embiid a risky strategy, given his injury-prone nature?

As the team awaits Embiid's evaluation for the upcoming back-to-back road games, fans and critics alike are left wondering about his long-term health and the potential impact on the team's success. Will Embiid's injury woes continue to haunt the 76ers, or can they overcome this hurdle and prove the doubters wrong?

