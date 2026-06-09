Joel Dommett Reveals Jonathan Ross' Hilarious Dressing Room Secrets | The Masked Singer UK (2026)

Get ready to peek behind the mask! Joel Dommett, the charming host of The Masked Singer, is known for keeping secrets. But when it comes to the dressing room antics of his fellow panelist, Jonathan Ross, all bets are off! This article unveils some hilarious backstage secrets and bloopers from the hit ITV show.

Joel reveals that while he is sworn to secrecy regarding the identities of the celebrities, he's more than happy to spill the tea on Jonathan Ross's dressing room. Apparently, it's less a dressing room and more a curated boutique! Joel explains that Jonathan gets an entire van to transport his carefully selected items, which vary each time. From armchairs to racks of magazines, vinyl records, and unique art, Jonathan's boudoir is a far cry from Joel's more modest setup.

But here's where it gets interesting: Jonathan's extensive knowledge of the entertainment industry is a major asset when it comes to guessing the masked singers' identities. He's joined on the panel by Mo Gilligan, Maya Jama, and Davina McCall, whom Joel affectionately calls his "TV mum."

Joel further shares some unexpected details about Jonathan's home dressing room, which features a raised floor with a Perspex display, likely installed in the 90s. This display houses individual pairs of shoes that rise at the touch of a button. However, the system had broken down during Joel's visit, so Jonathan had to retrieve his shoes one by one!

Beyond his shoe collection, Jonathan also has a bar and an art collection that Joel jokingly claims is "worth nothing to anybody apart from him."

Speaking of co-stars, Joel gushes about Davina McCall, saying she looks fantastic and has become a sort of a TV mother to him.

The Masked Singer, which draws in around 4.5 million viewers, has been a massive success for ITV since its debut in 2020. But the show isn't without its funny moments. Joel recalls a hilarious blunder during an arena show with Rita Ora, who mistakenly thought one of the singers was Muhammad Ali. He also remembers an incident where he had to explain to a young girl that Whitney Houston was, in fact, no longer with us.

Before his rise to fame, Joel grew up on a small, isolated farm in Gloucestershire. He credits his early comedy career to his friendship with James Acaster, who inspired him to pursue his stand-up dreams. Joel remembers riding his bike to comedy gigs, doing two or three shows a night, and then staying up until 4 a.m. watching American acts on YouTube.

Joel is currently preparing for the rest of his Happy Idiot UK tour. He says the name perfectly sums up his comedic style. Offstage, Joel is kept grounded by his wife Hannah and their two-year-old son, Wilde. Last year, Joel and his family spent six weeks in Australia with Ant and Dec for I'm A Celebrity, where he bonded with Ant over their shared experience of having a son named Wilder.

Fame, however, has its drawbacks. Joel shares how fans shouting The Masked Singer's catchphrase, "Take it off, take it off," outside his home led him to install a gate and grow a hedge.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. Joel's new Happy Idiot UK tour begins next month.

What do you think of Jonathan Ross's dressing room? Do you have any favorite moments from The Masked Singer? Share your thoughts in the comments below!