Joe Will Discusses San Jose Barracuda's Offseason Additions and Next Steps for Sharks Prospects (2026)

The San Jose Barracuda is gearing up for an exciting season, and General Manager Joe Will's recent comments have fans buzzing. Will believes the team has the potential to be a serious contender for the Calder Cup, and his confidence stems from a blend of high-caliber prospects and strategic veteran additions.

Prospects on the Rise

Will's optimism starts with the team's impressive depth and character. Among the prospects, Filip Bystedt stands out as a potential star. The 6-foot-4 center, selected in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, showcased his skills with 60 points last season. Will acknowledges that consistency is key for Bystedt, but his talent and size suggest he's on the cusp of an NHL debut. However, he'll face stiff competition from other pivots, making the battle for roster spots intriguing.

Cam Lund, another promising player, was on the verge of a call-up last season before an injury halted his momentum. Lund's versatility and all-around game make him a valuable asset, and Will compares him to Collin Graf, emphasizing his ability to contribute in various situations.

Quentin Musty, the 2023 first-round pick, is also in the spotlight. Despite a slow start to his AHL career, Musty finished strong with 12 goals in the last 21 games. Will stresses the importance of patience and development for prospects like Musty, ensuring they're ready for the NHL when called upon. This approach is crucial for long-term success, even if it means managing envy as peers get promoted.

Veteran Presence

The Barracuda has bolstered its lineup with experienced players like Alex Barre-Boulet, a prolific AHL winger, and Tye Felhaber and Brett Leason, who add depth to the forward group. These additions provide a solid foundation for the team's offense, complementing the young talent.

In goal, Eric Comrie, formerly with the Winnipeg Jets, is an intriguing acquisition. Will considers him an NHL-caliber player, which could significantly upgrade the Sharks' goaltending situation. However, the risk of losing Comrie on waivers during training camp is a concern, adding an element of uncertainty to the team's plans.

Building a Contender

What makes this team particularly fascinating is the balance between promising youth and seasoned veterans. Will's strategy seems to be about creating a cohesive unit where every player has a role. The Barracuda's depth at defense, with the addition of Libor Hajek and Roland McKeown, should allow younger players like Luca Cagnoni and Eric Pohlkamp to develop without the pressure of carrying the team.

Personally, I think the Barracuda's approach is a smart one. By focusing on long-term development and creating a competitive environment, they're setting themselves up for sustained success. The AHL is a crucial stepping stone for these prospects, and Will's vision of a Calder Cup-worthy team is not far-fetched. The upcoming season promises to be a thrilling journey for both the players and the fans, as these young talents strive to make their mark in professional hockey.