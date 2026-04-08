Joe Root's Century Steers England to 384 in Ashes 2023 - Full Highlights & Analysis (2026)

England's innings concludes with a score of 384, thanks to Joe Root's impressive performance!

This Ashes test is heating up, and the headlines are buzzing. Let's dive into the key moments and what they mean for the game.

England ALL OUT for 384: The final score is in, and it sets the stage for Australia's response.

The final score is in, and it sets the stage for Australia's response. LUNCH: England 6-336: A look back at the score before lunch.

A look back at the score before lunch. Joe Root scores another ton: Root's exceptional batting continues to be a highlight. His impressive score of 160 runs was a standout performance. But here's where it gets controversial...

Root's exceptional batting continues to be a highlight. His impressive score of runs was a standout performance. But here's where it gets controversial... Stokes is OUT!: A crucial wicket fell.

A crucial wicket fell. WICKET! Brook is gone: Another setback for England.

Another setback for England. Recap: Root, Brook steer England to safety: A summary of the key partnerships that helped England.

A summary of the key partnerships that helped England. Today’s session times: Details on the schedule for the day's play.

The Match Unfolds:

Session three begins with Travis Head and Jake Weatherald at the crease for Australia. Weatherald faces a shaky start, surviving some close calls. He needs a solid innings to silence the critics. Australia is currently at 0-1 (Head 1, Weatherald 0).

150th Anniversary Test Celebrations:

Cricket Australia is commemorating the 150th anniversary Test with special invitations to past legends. The match will be a day-nighter at the MCG in March 2027. Former greats like Michael Clarke and Stuart Broad received invitations, along with a bottle of special gin distilled with MCG grass! The ballot for tickets is open until February 6. The Centenary Test in 1977 remains a memorable event in Australian sporting history.

Expert Analysis:

England's total is considered by some to be slightly under par, with Michael Neser's bowling performance playing a key role. Neser has taken four or more wickets in three matches this series. Usman Khawaja may bat in his final Test. Jake Weatherald has a lot riding on his performance to retain his spot in the Australian side.

The Final Wicket:

England is all out for 384 after Josh Tongue is clean-bowled by Neser. Tea has been taken, and the game will resume shortly.

Root's Remarkable Innings Ends:

Joe Root's innings ends at 160 runs after a fantastic catch by Michael Neser. Root received a standing ovation as he left the field.

More Wickets Fall:

Brydon Carse is out, reducing England to 8-382. Will Jacks is caught, ending his knock of 27 runs.

Breeny's Report from the Suites:

Mike Baird, the chairman of Cricket Australia, was named the player of the match. Stuart Broad was interviewed. Special guests included Judith Morris, former prime minister John Howard, and sports stars like Michael Clarke, Andrew Johns, and Brad Fittler.

What are your thoughts on England's performance? Do you think their score is enough to put pressure on Australia? Share your opinions in the comments!