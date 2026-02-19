Joe Rogan on Gable Steveson: UFC's Next Heavyweight Champion? (2026)

Every now and then, a fighter appears who redefines what we believe is possible, and Gable Steveson might just be that person. But here's where it gets controversial: recent remarks from Joe Rogan suggest that Steveson is already fighting at a level that rivals established champions, signaling a potential shift in the heavyweight landscape of MMA. This isn't just hype—Rogan, a veteran commentator who has observed countless fights since 1997, was visibly impressed and couldn't hide his admiration.

On the latest episode of the 'JRE MMA Show,' Rogan recounted how he was so stunned by Steveson’s recent victory that he immediately texted Dana White, the UFC president. Rogan’s words were blunt but revealing: 'You had a fight where you knocked somebody out with a left hook and then took them down while they were unconscious. I told Dana White—everyone should be worried.' This kind of response from someone so experienced underscores how exceptional Rogan believes Steveson’s skills are.

Right now, the heavyweight division in MMA is arguably in a lull, with only a few top-tier competitors like Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, Jon Jones (if he decides to return), and possibly Francis Ngannou—assuming a deal with UFC can be finalized. Outside of this small group, there's a noticeable lack of fighters who seem ready for championship challenges. Rogan emphasizes that only about four or five fighters globally are at this elite level, and staunchly points out that Steveson, despite not yet stepping into the UFC octagon, already belongs among them.

What’s truly remarkable about Steveson is his background. At just 25 years old, he boasts an impressive list of accomplishments—taking home the Dan Hodge Trophy twice, securing NCAA Division I wrestling titles twice, and winning Olympic gold in 2020. Rogan describes watching Steveson’s move and fight style as almost terrifyingly efficient and fast, especially for a heavyweight weighing around 250 pounds.

Rogan’s excitement is palpable as he speculates on the handful of fighters who might challenge Steveson’s style—namely Ngannou, Gane, and Aspinall—and questions who could possibly match his speed and wrestling prowess. The concern isn’t just about his skills but also about whether the UFC can give him the fights needed to showcase his talent.

While it remains unclear what Steveson’s next steps will be after his wins in promotions like LFA, Dirty Boxing, and Anthony Pettis FC, the positive interest from Dana White and the UFC makes it evident that an eventual move to the big stage is likely. The real question now is: Will he need to fight again in smaller promotions, or can he leap directly into the UFC’s top-tier competition?

And this is the part most people miss—Steveson’s rapid ascent poses a fundamental question: Are we underrating the potential for new stars to emerge in MMA sooner than expected? Could he be an early harbinger of a new era in heavyweight fighting? Or, conversely, is this just hype for the hype’s sake? Share your thoughts—do you believe Gable Steveson has what it takes to truly change the heavyweight division, or is this overstated? The MMA community’s verdict remains to be seen.