Joe Rogan on Brock Lesnar: How One Decision Could Have Made Him an MMA Legend (2026)

Imagine a world where Brock Lesnar, the 'Beast Incarnate,' could have been an all-time UFC legend. It's a controversial notion, but one that Joe Rogan believes could have been a reality.

Lesnar's journey into MMA was brief yet brutal. After making a name for himself in WWE, Lesnar ventured into the world of mixed martial arts, and his impact was immediate. In just three fights, he became the UFC heavyweight champion, defeating the legendary Randy Couture. But here's where it gets interesting...

Lesnar's Octagon career ended prematurely due to consecutive losses and a drug test controversy. Most fans remember him as a force, but not an all-time great. However, Rogan suggests that one decision could have changed everything.

"Brock Lesnar was terrifying. He had the physique of a Viking, standing at 300 pounds. I often wondered what would have happened if he had gone straight into MMA after college. I believe he could have been one of the greatest heavyweights."

Rogan highlights Lesnar's lack of striking training, stating that it showed in his early fights. He questions whether Lesnar's decision to pursue WWE for so long impacted his potential in MMA.

"He didn't need the money or the fame. He could have remained Brock Lesnar, the MMA legend. But he chose to fight for real, and he beat some incredible opponents. He was a horrific force."

And this is the part most people miss. Lesnar's potential was immense, and his decision to enter the WWE first may have cost him a spot in the all-time greats.

What do you think? Could Lesnar have been an MMA legend if he had made a different choice? Join the debate and share your thoughts.