Joe Milton III's Grudge Against the Patriots: 'Disrespected' Over Backup Role (2026)

Joe Milton III's Frustrating Patriots Experience: A Tale of Disrespect and Unfair Treatment

Joe Milton III, a former backup quarterback for the Patriots, had a tumultuous time with the team, feeling deeply disrespected by the organization's handling of his position. The story of his departure and the reasons behind it are quite intriguing, shedding light on the complexities of team dynamics and player relationships.

The Patriots drafted Milton in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, placing him in a competitive situation with Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye. Despite Milton's talent, the team's decision to keep Brissett ahead of him on the depth chart, even after Maye took over as the starter, was a source of frustration. Milton believed that his role as the emergency quarterback should have been more clearly defined, and he felt his contributions were undervalued.

The situation escalated during practice, as Milton described an incident where he threw a deep pass, only to see the ball completed by the scout team receiver. This moment symbolized the growing tension between Milton and the coaching staff, who seemed to dismiss his efforts. The bad blood between Milton and the Patriots festered, leading to a trade in April, where Milton was shipped to the Cowboys for a fifth-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

The trade was reportedly influenced by Milton's demeanor, with NFL insider Greg Bedard suggesting that he was 'not a good dude.' Additionally, Milton's desire to challenge for the starting quarterback position was not fully supported by the Patriots, leading to his eventual departure. Milton's experience highlights the challenges faced by players in navigating organizational dynamics and the importance of fair treatment and respect within professional sports.

The Patriots' success in reaching the Super Bowl this year, with Drake Maye at the helm, serves as a stark contrast to Milton's experience. It raises questions about the impact of player dynamics and the potential consequences of unfair treatment on team morale and performance.