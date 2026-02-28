Joe Milton III's Grudge Against the Patriots: 'Disrespected' Over Backup Role (2026)

Joe Milton III's Frustrating Patriots Experience: A Tale of Disrespect and Unfair Treatment

Joe Milton III, a former backup quarterback for the Patriots, had a tumultuous time with the team, feeling deeply disrespected by the organization's handling of his position. The story of his departure and the reasons behind it are quite intriguing, shedding light on the complexities of team dynamics and player relationships.

See Also
NFL Rumors: Vic Fangio's Retirement Plans and the Eagles' FutureSteelers 2026: Mike McCarthy's New Coaching Staff & Passing Game CoordinatorSebastian Blue Commits to Louisville: Future Defensive Star for the CardinalsWhy Todd Monken Was the Unanimous Choice for Browns Head Coach | NFL Analysis

The Patriots drafted Milton in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, placing him in a competitive situation with Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye. Despite Milton's talent, the team's decision to keep Brissett ahead of him on the depth chart, even after Maye took over as the starter, was a source of frustration. Milton believed that his role as the emergency quarterback should have been more clearly defined, and he felt his contributions were undervalued.

See Also
Packers Defensive Staff Shakeup: What It Means for NFL Fans and the Dallas Cowboys

The situation escalated during practice, as Milton described an incident where he threw a deep pass, only to see the ball completed by the scout team receiver. This moment symbolized the growing tension between Milton and the coaching staff, who seemed to dismiss his efforts. The bad blood between Milton and the Patriots festered, leading to a trade in April, where Milton was shipped to the Cowboys for a fifth-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

The trade was reportedly influenced by Milton's demeanor, with NFL insider Greg Bedard suggesting that he was 'not a good dude.' Additionally, Milton's desire to challenge for the starting quarterback position was not fully supported by the Patriots, leading to his eventual departure. Milton's experience highlights the challenges faced by players in navigating organizational dynamics and the importance of fair treatment and respect within professional sports.

The Patriots' success in reaching the Super Bowl this year, with Drake Maye at the helm, serves as a stark contrast to Milton's experience. It raises questions about the impact of player dynamics and the potential consequences of unfair treatment on team morale and performance.

Joe Milton III's Grudge Against the Patriots: 'Disrespected' Over Backup Role (2026)

References

Top Articles
AI Stock Market Rally: Unlocking Profits with Ancillary Investments
Alaskan Dream Cruises Shuts Down: Impact on Alaska's Tourism Industry
Portugal's Presidential Election: Far-Right Party Makes Historic Gain
Latest Posts
Arbeloa Urges Real Madrid to Sell Camavinga: Liverpool on Alert? | Transfer News & Analysis
Upper West Side Water Main Replacement: What You Need to Know
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Patricia Veum II

Last Updated:

Views: 6276

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Patricia Veum II

Birthday: 1994-12-16

Address: 2064 Little Summit, Goldieton, MS 97651-0862

Phone: +6873952696715

Job: Principal Officer

Hobby: Rafting, Cabaret, Candle making, Jigsaw puzzles, Inline skating, Magic, Graffiti

Introduction: My name is Patricia Veum II, I am a vast, combative, smiling, famous, inexpensive, zealous, sparkling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.