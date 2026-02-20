Joe Mazzulla's Post-Game Rant: 'Illegal Screen' - Celtics vs Pacers (2026)

The Celtics' Coach Mazzulla's Post-Game Rant: A Controversial Take?

In a dramatic turn of events, Joe Mazzulla, the head coach of the Boston Celtics, left everyone talking after a heart-stopping loss to the Indiana Pacers. Mazzulla's post-game interview was unlike any other, as he repeatedly emphasized one phrase: "Illegal screen."

But here's where it gets intriguing. Mazzulla's frustration seemed to stem from a pivotal moment in the closing seconds of the game. Pacers' star Pascal Siakam set a screen that, according to Mazzulla, was the turning point. Siakam's screen caused Derrick White to lose balance, and the Pacers capitalized on the opportunity, sealing the win with a banked shot.

"Illegal screen." Mazzulla's response to every question, a clear indication of his belief that the officials missed a crucial call.

And this is the part most people miss: the Celtics' recent struggles with officiating. Earlier in the week, star player Jaylen Brown was fined for criticizing the refs after a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. It seems the Celtics are feeling the heat, and Mazzulla's bold stance is a reflection of that.

So, is Mazzulla's take justified? Or is this a case of sour grapes? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments. Feel free to agree or disagree, but let's keep the discussion respectful and focused on the game.

Remember, in the world of sports, controversy often sparks the most engaging conversations. So, let's dive into this one and see where it takes us!

