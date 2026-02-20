Joe Mazzulla's Post-Game Rant: 'Illegal Screen' - Celtics vs Pacers (2026)

The Celtics' Coach Mazzulla's Post-Game Rant: A Controversial Take?

In a dramatic turn of events, Joe Mazzulla, the head coach of the Boston Celtics, left everyone talking after a heart-stopping loss to the Indiana Pacers. Mazzulla's post-game interview was unlike any other, as he repeatedly emphasized one phrase: "Illegal screen."

But here's where it gets intriguing. Mazzulla's frustration seemed to stem from a pivotal moment in the closing seconds of the game. Pacers' star Pascal Siakam set a screen that, according to Mazzulla, was the turning point. Siakam's screen caused Derrick White to lose balance, and the Pacers capitalized on the opportunity, sealing the win with a banked shot.

"Illegal screen." Mazzulla's response to every question, a clear indication of his belief that the officials missed a crucial call.

And this is the part most people miss: the Celtics' recent struggles with officiating. Earlier in the week, star player Jaylen Brown was fined for criticizing the refs after a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. It seems the Celtics are feeling the heat, and Mazzulla's bold stance is a reflection of that.

