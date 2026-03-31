Joe Heyes: From Rejection to England’s Rugby Star | Resilience, Quirks, and Six Nations Dreams (2026)

England's Joe Heyes: 'People try to fit into molds, be something they're not. Screw that.'

For some, the path to success is a long and arduous journey. Joe Heyes, once a player whose dreams of making England's matchday squad were consistently shattered, embodies this struggle. Driving home from Bagshot after yet another omission, he found solace in Johnny Cash's Folsom Prison Blues, wondering if the hardships and sacrifices would ever pay off.

Fast forward less than two years, and Heyes has become an indispensable player for England. The national management, facing injuries to key positions, now rely on him. This transformation highlights the power of perseverance in sports.

Heyes, a 26-year-old, has faced challenges, including a difficult teenage period where he struggled mentally and gained weight. However, he found his niche in rugby, despite initial setbacks. His journey began with a dream to play as a goalkeeper for Nottingham Forest, inspired by his father and grandfather's footballing heritage.

But the path to becoming a professional rugby player was not without obstacles. Heyes faced competition from established players like Dan Cole and Logovi'i Mulipola, which led to self-doubt and moments of questioning his future. His resilience was tested during a challenging tour to Japan and New Zealand in 2024, where he was told to improve his defensive skills and scrummaging consistency.

A turning point came when he decided to adopt a more positive mindset and embrace his individuality. He found joy in cooking with butter and long country walks, and even discovered a passion for role-playing online wargames, masquerading as a Napoleonic soldier. This newfound confidence and unique interests contributed to his growth as a player.

Heyes' sense of humor and engaging personality have also made him a favorite among teammates. He shares a hilarious story about his junior hammer-throwing days, and his occasional childish humor adds a light-hearted touch to his character.

His home, an 18th-century cottage with low doorways, adds a touch of absurdity to his life. Heyes embraces his individuality, rejecting the idea of fitting into a mold. He believes in being true to oneself and letting one's quirky side shine.

As his rugby career progresses, Heyes' positive attitude and resilience have paid off. He has earned a starting position and is now within reach of his Six Nations debut. His journey, marked by perseverance and self-belief, serves as an inspiration to others facing similar struggles.

Heyes' story is a testament to the power of resilience and the importance of staying true to oneself. As he prepares for the Six Nations, he carries the support of his family and a unique perspective that sets him apart. His journey is a reminder that sometimes, the most rewarding path is the one less traveled.