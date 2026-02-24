Joe Hendry Wins the NXT Championship: A Mad Stunt Show and a Pop for the Former TNA Star (2026)

Joe Hendry, the former TNA star, emerged victorious as the new NXT champion in a thrilling Ladder match. The match was a spectacle of daring stunts and high-flying moves, with participants like Ricky Saints, Shiloh Hill, Sean Legacy, Dion Lennox, Keanu Carver, Evolve Champion Jackson Drake, and Joe Hendry showcasing their skills. The tension was palpable as the seven competitors battled for the title, with Joe Hendry standing out as a clear favorite. The climax of the match featured a tug-of-war at the top of the ladder, where Hendry's determination prevailed, leaving Saints off-balance and ultimately winning the championship. The crowd's reaction was electric, a testament to the excitement of NXT's future.

