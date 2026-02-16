JNU Anti-PM Slogans: University Warns of Strict Action, Files FIR (2026)

In a powerful statement, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared it will not tolerate becoming a breeding ground for hatred, vowing to take strict action against students who chanted anti-government slogans during a campus protest. The incident has sparked a heated debate over the limits of free speech and the role of universities in fostering a respectful environment.

The controversy began when a group of students at JNU protested against the Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to former JNU students, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in a 2020 riots conspiracy case. During the protest, some students shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, which caught the attention of the university administration.

But here's where it gets controversial: JNU's administration took swift action, filing a police complaint (FIR) against the students. They emphasized that while freedom of speech is a fundamental right, universities should foster innovation and new ideas, not become arenas for hate speech. This statement has ignited a debate among students and free speech advocates.

The university further warned that any form of violence or unlawful conduct would lead to severe consequences, including suspension, expulsion, or permanent debarment. This strict stance has raised questions about the balance between maintaining order and respecting students' rights to express dissent.

And this is the part most people miss: The incident highlights the delicate line between free speech and hate speech, especially in educational institutions. While some argue that universities should be spaces for uninhibited expression, others believe that certain boundaries are necessary to maintain a safe and respectful learning environment.

What do you think? Should universities take a more lenient approach to political dissent, or is a firm stance necessary to prevent campuses from becoming platforms for hate? Share your thoughts in the comments, keeping in mind the importance of both free speech and maintaining a harmonious academic community.

