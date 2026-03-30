JJ Redick's Journey: Fires, Loss, and Hope in LA - One Year Later (2026)

Fires, destruction, hope: One year later for JJ Redick, the Lakers and L.A. **

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One year later, the memories of that fateful day in January still haunt JJ Redick. A road loss for the Los Angeles Lakers in Texas, a cell phone filled with images of the devastation, and a flight home arriving in the dead of night. On January 8, 2025, Redick and the Lakers returned from Dallas to find Southern California engulfed in flames. Wildfires had destroyed nearly 60,000 acres of land, incinerating countless homes and businesses, and decimating neighborhoods in Altadena, Malibu, and the Pacific Palisades, where Redick and his family had called home.

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A year later, on January 8, 2026, Redick and the Lakers returned to San Antonio, and the emotions bubbled to the surface. Redick received texts from friends and well-wishers, and his wife, Chelsea, posted about the ordeal on Instagram. The Lakers coach, who had sworn off social media, redownloaded the app to see what his wife had shared.

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Redick's family had lost their home, and with it, a sense of community. The devastation was unrelenting, and Redick struggled to process the loss. He realized that his anger stemmed from the fact that his family had only lived in the Palisades for five months. He wished they could have experienced more, and he wished his children could have experienced it for a lifetime.

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Redick channeled his emotions into purpose, collaborating with other Los Angeles leaders to create his charity, LA Sports Strong, and partnering with the nonprofit Steadfast L.A. to help rebuild the Palisades Recreation Center. He met with builders, funders, and civic partners to reimagine the rec center, with plans for fire-resilient buildings and 50,000 square feet of rehabilitated green and community space, protected by fire-resistant landscaping.

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On January 8, Redick joined a fundraiser for the rec center, hosted at a home in the Palisades. Judd Apatow performed stand-up, Jennifer Garner addressed the dinner guests, Ryan Tedder from OneRepublic belted out a set, and Adam Sandler introduced Redick and L.A. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. The event raised millions of dollars, more than double the target.

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Redick's family experienced the generosity of the NBA community, which rallied around his two boys, 11-year-old Knox and 9-year-old Kai, to replenish their lost memorabilia collection. Even from thousands of feet in the air, Redick could feel the devastation. As the team plane descended toward LAX, he saw the orange, burning wreckage, and the players and coaches could smell it. The boys had already evacuated, and Redick met them at their hotel, still wearing his coach's uniform.

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Redick and the city were coping with unimaginable loss, but the league postponed the Lakers' games and the team returned to practice before resuming gameplay. Redick's players and coaches supported him, and he responded with a message of determination. He also recognized the role the team could play in serving the community. Redick had an LAFD patch sewn onto his sweaters, and the Lakers set up collections for fans to donate food and essentials.

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Redick became a public face for the tragedy, taking the position seriously while also being aware of his family's fortune. He vowed action, not just representation. At their first practice, Austin Reaves had a message for his coach, too. Reaves, whom Knox and Kai call 'Uncle A,' had left personalized, signed jerseys for them. Other players, like Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama, continued the gesture, presenting Knox and Kai with game-worn jerseys.

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The lost memorabilia was full of 'grails,' and Redick's family was grateful for the support. The boys received authentic LeBron James and Kobe Bryant jerseys, and Hall of Famers David Robinson and Michael Cooper sent autographed jerseys. Topps and Panini sent basketball and football cards to restock their collections.

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Today, signs of the fires are everywhere in the Pacific Palisades. Hazard signs line the streets, warning of severe fire dangers. The Palisades High School appears unscathed, with bright aqua letters announcing 'Pali High - Home of the Dolphins.' Empty lots where houses once stood are now filled with construction equipment and wooden studs, while some are still filled with debris and will never be rebuilt.

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Redick hopes the community can rebuild slowly but surely, together. He envisions the new rec center as a place where people can come back and find happiness, just as the Palisades had done for him. Redick recognizes the logistical nightmare many residents face, even if their homes survived the fires. He has concentrated his efforts on a place that was the heartbeat of his Palisades experience, serving more than 750 kids daily and hosting various programs.

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The gymnasium where Knox and Kai played their basketball games has been torn down, but the Redicks still return for rec practices in the auxiliary gym, a brick building that survived the tragedy. Redick anticipates the city will approve building permits for the rec center by the end of the month, and he has helped secure nearly $25 million of the $47 million needed for reconstruction, with the goal of reopening in the first half of 2027. Redick's family has settled into a new place they purchased, hoping it will be permanent.

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In the end, Redick's hope for the Palisades is perfectly described by Knox's definition of home: 'A safe and comfortable place that you can go back to and cheers you up.'