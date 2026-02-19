Jimmy Thelin's Fiery Rant: Aberdeen Must 'Drop Egos' After Falkirk Defeat (2026)

Facing another crushing defeat, Aberdeen's manager, Jimmy Thelin, has issued a stark wake-up call to his team: it's time to ditch the egos. This is a bold move, as it's rare to see a manager publicly challenge his players' introspection.

The Dons are reeling, having lost four of their last five matches. Their brief moment of glory, which pulled them away from the threat of relegation, now feels like a distant memory. Following a lackluster 1-0 loss to Falkirk, Thelin didn't mince words.

"Of course, I'm the manager and responsible, but also sometimes the players have to look at themselves in the mirror and see what football is more about," he stated frankly.

After an impressive eight-game unbeaten streak, including a narrow victory over league leaders Hearts, optimism bloomed at Pittodrie. However, the team has taken a wrong turn, finding themselves back where they started the season.

"I won't talk so much about the game, more about ourselves," Thelin began his interview with BBC Scotland. "Football is much more than technique and systems. It's more about how you act on the football pitch. I have to say, and I don't like to say it, but Falkirk had this desire to win a football game."

He continued, "We have to change that as quick as possible. It's more about responsibility. I've been there before and then we bounced back, and now we're back some steps again. Even if we don't have a perfect game or not win a game, they should always feel that we give everything. Right now, we can't give them that and that's not good enough."

Thelin has previously criticized his players, particularly during last season's 14-game winless streak. This led to a premature end to their title hopes, ultimately resulting in a fifth-place finish.

"Of course, I'm the manager and responsible, but also sometimes the players have to look at themselves in the mirror and see what football is more about. The problem is how we lose these games. Right now we have to drop our egos and play much, much better as a team spirit, as a team-mate and who you're actually playing for, and the fans who travel and the club. We have to do much better."

And this is the part most people miss... It's hard not to agree with Thelin's assessment. The Aberdeen squad seems to be performing below its potential.

Summer signings, who were expected to shine, haven't met expectations. Adil Aouchiche has faded, Jesper Karlsson is struggling to adapt, and Dimitar Mitov has made costly errors in goal. Leighton Clarkson is out of favor, and Kevin Nisbet is a shadow of his former self. The number of players earning a passing grade this season can be counted on one hand.

"Football is so much more than tactical strategy or technique," Thelin added. "It's so much more. It's so much passion. It's desire to win a competition or a game."

But here's where it gets controversial... Many fans are left wondering: where is that desire? What do you think is the root cause of Aberdeen's struggles? Are the players truly lacking the necessary passion, or are there other factors at play? Share your thoughts in the comments below!