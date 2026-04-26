Jimmy Page's Rock 'n' Roll Definition: The Legacy of ZZ Top (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: the essence of rock ‘n’ roll might just be defined by a band you’d least expect, according to none other than Jimmy Page. But here’s where it gets controversial—while many would point to Led Zeppelin as the pinnacle of rock’s ethos, Page himself looks to another band entirely: ZZ Top. Intrigued? Let’s dive in.

If anyone could speak authoritatively about the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll, it’s Jimmy Page. As the mastermind behind Led Zeppelin’s groundbreaking sound, Page revolutionized guitar playing, blending raw energy with technical brilliance. His work didn’t emerge in a vacuum, though. And this is the part most people miss—Led Zeppelin’s iconic sound was deeply rooted in American blues, drawing inspiration from legends like Muddy Waters, Skip James, and Howlin’ Wolf. The “12-bar blues” progression, a staple of blues music, appears in nearly every Led Zeppelin album, a testament to their blues heritage. Page’s own journey, from his blues-infused days with The Yardbirds to his prolific session work, further underscores this influence.

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But what about ZZ Top? Formed in 1969, just a year after Led Zeppelin, this Texas trio carved out their own niche by blending blues, Southern rock, and a dash of humor. Frontman Billy Gibbons’ guitar style, steeped in blues tradition, became the band’s signature. Their visual identity—those mirrored sunglasses, hats, and iconic beards—made them instantly recognizable. Even Page himself became a fan, praising their artistry as “damn fine.”

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In a 1986 interview with Guitar World, Page declared, ‘I think that’s what rock ‘n’ roll is all about.’ He admired ZZ Top’s musicianship, their solid playing, and their ability to have fun while doing it. Here’s the kicker—while Led Zeppelin’s influence is undeniable, Page saw in ZZ Top a distillation of rock’s core: raw, authentic, and unapologetically enjoyable.

What’s even more fascinating is Page’s fascination with ZZ Top’s music videos, particularly their 1986 hit ‘Rough Boy.’ At a time when MTV reigned supreme, Page, despite his own reluctance to appear in videos, was captivated by the technical wizardry behind ZZ Top’s visuals. ‘I have this idea, but I don’t know how it’s done,’ he admitted, highlighting the evolving intersection of music and technology.

The admiration isn’t one-sided, either. Billy Gibbons has openly praised Page, calling him ‘one of the greatest’ and citing his early work with The Yardbirds as a major influence. This mutual respect between two rock icons adds another layer to the story.

So, is ZZ Top the true embodiment of rock ‘n’ roll? That’s up for debate. While Led Zeppelin’s impact is undeniable, Page’s endorsement of ZZ Top challenges us to rethink what defines the genre. Is it the raw energy, the blues roots, or the ability to captivate and entertain? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—do you agree with Page, or does another band define rock ‘n’ roll for you?

Jimmy Page's Rock 'n' Roll Definition: The Legacy of ZZ Top (2026)

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