Jimmy Kimmel DESTROYS Trump Over Kennedy Center Honors Ratings! (2026)

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back when he called out Donald Trump for his recent hosting debacle, and it’s a moment that perfectly captures the tension between Hollywood and the political sphere. But here’s where it gets controversial: After Trump boasted about his hosting prowess and predicted sky-high ratings for the Kennedy Center Honors, the event ended up being the lowest-rated telecast in its history. Ouch. Kimmel didn’t miss the opportunity to remind Trump of his own words, quipping, ‘A deal is a deal! Back to Mar-A-Lago you go!’—a jab that’s as sharp as it is entertaining.

Let’s break it down. Trump had previously claimed he’d step down if he couldn’t outshine Kimmel in the ratings. ‘If I can’t beat out Jimmy Kimmel, then I don’t think I should be president,’ he boldly stated. Well, the numbers are in, and they’re not in his favor. Kimmel didn’t just stop at the ratings flop; he also took aim at Trump’s unconventional holiday antics, from his self-aggrandizing Santa Tracker calls to his bizarre Christmas greeting that included a shoutout to ‘sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein.’ And this is the part most people miss: Kimmel’s monologue wasn’t just comedy—it was a subtle commentary on accountability and the gap between promises and reality.

See Also
The Rookie Season 8: International Adventure! Premiere Date, Streaming Options, and MoreTV Cancellations 2026: Series Ending This Year and BeyondCoronation Street Star Sally Lindsay Dedicates MBE to Working Class Actors | UK Honours List 2024EastEnders Spoilers: Harry's Revenge on Ravi Unfolds! (January 2024)

For context, Trump had earlier told reporters, ‘We have never had a president hosting the awards before. This is the first. I’m sure they’ll give me great reviews, right?’ But the reviews? Not so great. Kimmel’s response wasn’t just a roast; it was a reminder of the stakes when public figures make bold claims. Here’s the controversial question: Is Trump’s hosting flop a harmless misstep, or does it reflect a broader pattern of overpromising and underdelivering? Let’s discuss in the comments.

See Also
7 Unnecessary TV Show Remakes That Missed the Mark

Beyond the laughs, Kimmel’s monologue highlights a larger cultural clash between entertainment and politics. While Trump’s supporters might see his hosting gig as a bold move, critics argue it’s another example of misplaced priorities. Either way, one thing’s clear: Kimmel isn’t letting Trump off the hook anytime soon. Watch the full monologue below and decide for yourself—is Kimmel’s takedown fair, or did he go too far?

Jimmy Kimmel DESTROYS Trump Over Kennedy Center Honors Ratings! (2026)

References

Top Articles
United Cup: Belinda Bencic Stuns Iga Swiatek in Thrilling Comeback | Tennis Highlights
India to be World's 3rd Largest Economy? PM Modi's Bold Prediction!
Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Dreams: María Corina Machado's Offer Rejected
Latest Posts
Weather Alert: Transition from Snow to Heavy Rain in Scotland
Bruno Fernandes' Future at Manchester United: What's Next for the Captain?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Tyson Zemlak

Last Updated:

Views: 6511

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (63 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tyson Zemlak

Birthday: 1992-03-17

Address: Apt. 662 96191 Quigley Dam, Kubview, MA 42013

Phone: +441678032891

Job: Community-Services Orchestrator

Hobby: Coffee roasting, Calligraphy, Metalworking, Fashion, Vehicle restoration, Shopping, Photography

Introduction: My name is Tyson Zemlak, I am a excited, light, sparkling, super, open, fair, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.