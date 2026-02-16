Jimmy Kimmel DESTROYS Trump Over Kennedy Center Honors Ratings! (2026)

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back when he called out Donald Trump for his recent hosting debacle, and it’s a moment that perfectly captures the tension between Hollywood and the political sphere. But here’s where it gets controversial: After Trump boasted about his hosting prowess and predicted sky-high ratings for the Kennedy Center Honors, the event ended up being the lowest-rated telecast in its history. Ouch. Kimmel didn’t miss the opportunity to remind Trump of his own words, quipping, ‘A deal is a deal! Back to Mar-A-Lago you go!’—a jab that’s as sharp as it is entertaining.

Let’s break it down. Trump had previously claimed he’d step down if he couldn’t outshine Kimmel in the ratings. ‘If I can’t beat out Jimmy Kimmel, then I don’t think I should be president,’ he boldly stated. Well, the numbers are in, and they’re not in his favor. Kimmel didn’t just stop at the ratings flop; he also took aim at Trump’s unconventional holiday antics, from his self-aggrandizing Santa Tracker calls to his bizarre Christmas greeting that included a shoutout to ‘sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein.’ And this is the part most people miss: Kimmel’s monologue wasn’t just comedy—it was a subtle commentary on accountability and the gap between promises and reality.

For context, Trump had earlier told reporters, ‘We have never had a president hosting the awards before. This is the first. I’m sure they’ll give me great reviews, right?’ But the reviews? Not so great. Kimmel’s response wasn’t just a roast; it was a reminder of the stakes when public figures make bold claims. Here’s the controversial question: Is Trump’s hosting flop a harmless misstep, or does it reflect a broader pattern of overpromising and underdelivering? Let’s discuss in the comments.

Beyond the laughs, Kimmel’s monologue highlights a larger cultural clash between entertainment and politics. While Trump’s supporters might see his hosting gig as a bold move, critics argue it’s another example of misplaced priorities. Either way, one thing’s clear: Kimmel isn’t letting Trump off the hook anytime soon. Watch the full monologue below and decide for yourself—is Kimmel’s takedown fair, or did he go too far?