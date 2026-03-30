Jimmy Kimmel BRIBES Trump: An Award for ICE Removal?! (2026)

Jimmy Kimmel's Hilarious Offer to Trump: 'ICE Out of Minnesota' or an Award

Jimmy Kimmel, the renowned host, has a unique proposition for Donald Trump. After the recent Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, where Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presented her award to the president, Kimmel saw an opportunity to engage Trump in a lighthearted manner.

Kimmel, known for his comedic wit, suggested that Trump's love for awards could be the key to influencing his actions. He offered Trump a choice: either ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) remains in Minnesota, or Kimmel is willing to part with one of his cherished awards.

The host displayed a collection of awards, including a Daytime Emmy, a Clio, a Webby, and a Writers Guild Award. But the real kicker? Kimmel offered to hand over his 2015 Soul Train Award for White Person of the Year, a humorous and controversial choice.

Kimmel's offer is a playful response to Trump's recent actions in Venezuela. Machado's Nobel Peace Prize win was a significant moment, as Trump had been campaigning for the same honor. However, Trump's response to Machado's award was less than supportive, leading to speculation about his true motives.

The host's proposal is a clever way to highlight the tension between Trump's public image and his actions. By offering an award in exchange for a specific request, Kimmel invites viewers to consider the potential consequences of Trump's decisions and the impact they have on different communities.

This humorous and thought-provoking statement encourages discussion and debate, leaving readers with a sense of curiosity and a desire to explore the complexities of Trump's presidency.