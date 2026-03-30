Jimmy Fallon just dropped a bombshell proposal that’s sure to spark debate: What if Trump used Venezuelan oil to fuel his own… medical scans? Yes, you read that right. After the U.S. sold its first batch of Venezuelan oil—a cool $500 million worth—Fallon couldn’t resist taking a jab at the former president’s health claims. Remember when Trump boasted about his ‘absolutely perfect’ MRI last year? Fallon quipped, ‘Apparently, the extra oil has been great for getting Trump in and out of the MRI machine,’ only to later reveal that Trump actually had a CT scan instead. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is Fallon’s humor crossing the line, or is he simply holding a mirror up to Trump’s own statements? And this is the part most people miss—Fallon didn’t stop there. He also took aim at Trump’s recent threats to take over Greenland, joking, ‘Everyone was like, “Donald, if you want Greenland, you have to finish your Venezuela first.”’ Bold move, right? A Quinnipiac University poll shows that 86% of Americans oppose the U.S. taking Greenland by force, and Fallon added his own twist: ‘Not surprisingly, 100% of Greenlanders are against it. That’s right, both of them.’ This monologue isn’t just comedy—it’s a commentary on geopolitics, health claims, and public opinion. But here’s the question: Is Fallon’s humor a fair critique, or does it oversimplify complex issues? Let us know in the comments—we want to hear your take!
Jimmy Fallon's Hilarious Take on Trump's Venezuelan Oil Plan & Greenland Ambitions (2026)
References
- https://soaphub.com/general-hospital/gh-comings-goings/female-fave-returning-villain-staying/
- https://nypost.com/2026/01/28/media/abc-nightly-news-no-1-atop-rivals-nbc-and-cbs-nielsen-ratings/
- https://www.theverge.com/entertainment/861838/hbo-a-knight-of-the-seven-kingdoms-review
- https://collider.com/taylor-sheridan-most-anticipated-yellowstone-series-the-madison-release-window/
- https://www.huffpost.com/entry/jimmy-fallon-trump-us-selling-venezuelan-oil_n_6969d708e4b018dc941d3a9a
- https://awfulannouncing.com/aew/wbd-netflix-deal-could-complicate-future-hbo-max.html
Top Articles
Remembering Todd Meadows: 'Deadliest Catch' Star's Tragic Death and Legacy
Broadcom's custom AI chip business stays hot and gives the bulls a much-needed win
England vs India: Can Brook's Men Overcome the Odds and Reach the T20 World Cup Final?
Latest Posts
Iran War: Manchester Protesters Clash Over Ayatollah's Death
Isabelle Stadden's Incredible 200m Backstroke Performance: 2:05.9 at Pro Swim Series 2026
Recommended Articles
- Rafael Jodar's Rapid Rise to the Top 100: Inside the Mindset of a Tennis Prodigy
- Liverpool Injury Update: Who's Fit for the FA Cup Clash with Man City?
- Invincible VS Launch Roster REVEALED! All 18 Playable Fighters + DLC Characters Confirmed!
- Wilder vs Chisora: All You Need to Know About the Weekend's Big Fights
- Lions Cricket Team's Shocking Move: Player Flies to England Mid-Match!
- The Future of Luxury Watches: Macro Trends and Independent Makers
- Jeffrey Donovan on Leaving LA for Colorado and His New Show 'The Faithful'
- Harry Potter TV Series: Child Stars' Salaries and Security Concerns
- Sebastian Fundora DOMINATES Keith Thurman! WBC Title Defense SHOCKER!
- Rafael Jodar's Rise to Tennis Stardom: From College to Top 100
- Aussie Travel to the US: A Downward Trend and Why It's Happening
- Johnscalzi's Space Potato: Witnessing an Asteroid in Action
- BBC's 'Babies': An Emotional Journey to Parenthood
- Horse Racing Tips: Underrated Horses to Watch This Week
- TOICE 2026: New Platform to Boost Multi-Country African Tourism
- Nikola Jokic's Hilarious Response to Caitlin Clark's MVP Praise
- Emerson Hancock's No-Hit Masterclass: Mariners' Ace Shuts Down Guardians
- Salman Khan's Next Big Action Drama with Vamshi Paidipally & Dil Raju | Eid 2027 Release?
- CIGA Design Falcon Review: Hyper-Futuristic Watch Unboxed & Tested! (GPHG-Winning Brand)
- Invincible VS Launch Roster REVEALED! All 18 Playable Fighters + DLC Characters Confirmed!
- Lael Wilcox’s Quest to Break the World Cycling Record: 78 Days Around the Globe!
- 6,600 Employers Risk Penalties for Missing Auto-Enrolment Deadline
- Jeffrey Donovan on Leaving LA for Colorado and His New Show 'The Faithful'
- Emerson Hancock's No-Hit Masterclass: Mariners' Ace Shuts Down Guardians
- Financial Fraud: Adviser's Scheme Unveiled - Inside Story
- Nigerian Students Bag N2.25 Billion in Innovation Grants! UNILAG Leads the Pack!
- Vanuatu Islands Hit by Powerful Earthquake: What You Need to Know
- Johnscalzi's Space Potato: Witnessing an Asteroid in Action
- Breakthrough Cholesterol Drug Cuts Heart Attack Risk by 31% - What You Need to Know!
- CIGA Design Falcon Review: Hyper-Futuristic Watch Unboxed & Tested! (GPHG-Winning Brand)
- WestJet Flight Cancellations: Safety or Profit? Passengers Speak Out
- Britney Spears' Heartwarming Reunion with Sons After DUI: A New Chapter
- 6,600 Employers Risk Penalties for Missing Auto-Enrolment Deadline
- CIGA Design Falcon Review: Hyper-Futuristic Watch Unboxed & Tested! (GPHG-Winning Brand)
- FX Market Outlook: March 30 - April 3 | Iran Conflict, Fed Chair Powell, Inflation Data
- A 6-Year-Old's Drawing on the Big Issue Cover: A Heartwarming Story
- Lael Wilcox’s Quest to Break the World Cycling Record: 78 Days Around the Globe!
- Nigeria's Oil Giant: A New Era of Transparency and Global Appeal
- Government Shutdown Chaos: Travelers Frustrated as TSA Workers Go Unpaid | Who's to Blame?
- 6,600 Employers Risk Penalties for Missing Auto-Enrolment Deadline
- Nigerian Students Bag N2.25 Billion in Innovation Grants! UNILAG Leads the Pack!
- WestJet Flight Cancellations: Safety or Profit? Passengers Speak Out
- Invincible VS Launch Roster REVEALED! All 18 Playable Fighters + DLC Characters Confirmed!
- Protein Intake: Personalize Your Daily Needs for Optimal Health
- Wilder vs Chisora: All You Need to Know About the Weekend's Big Fights
- WestJet Flight Cancellations: Safety or Profit? Passengers Speak Out
- Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Growing Family: Baby Boy Arrives!
- Warriors vs Nuggets: Podziemski on Third-Quarter Struggles and Porzingis' Rise
- Invincible VS Launch Roster REVEALED! All 18 Playable Fighters + DLC Characters Confirmed!
- Pakistan's Crypto Diplomacy: Engaging Trump's Circle and Regional Politics
- UK Fuel Crisis: Rachel Reeves Joins G7 Emergency Talks Amid Surging Oil Prices | News Update
- Inside the Cop Killer's Hideout: A Look at Dezi Freeman's Squalid Bush Encampment
- Dollar's Rise: BofA Predicts USD Strength in March and Q1
- Nikola Jokic's Hilarious Response to Caitlin Clark's MVP Praise
- Alexei: Britain's Rising Two-Mile Hurdler Star
- Bregman's First Two Cubs Home Runs: A Wind-Assisted Celebration
- Aidan O'Brien's Amazing Comebacks: 5 Horses Who Defied Defeat
- Protein Intake: Personalize Your Daily Needs for Optimal Health
- Netflix's April 2026 Purge: Say Goodbye to These Fan-Favorites!
- Nigerian Students Bag N2.25 Billion in Innovation Grants! UNILAG Leads the Pack!
- Netflix's April 2026 Purge: Say Goodbye to These Fan-Favorites!
- Protein Intake: Personalize Your Daily Needs for Optimal Health
- Invincible VS Launch Roster REVEALED! All 18 Playable Fighters + DLC Characters Confirmed!
- CIGA Design Falcon Review: Hyper-Futuristic Watch Unboxed & Tested! (GPHG-Winning Brand)
- Leonardo DiCaprio & Claire Danes' Complicated Relationship: From Romeo & Juliet to Titanic
- The Future of Luxury Watches: Macro Trends and Independent Makers
- Pamela Anderson's Makeup-Free Glow & Bombshell Hair Transformation | Beauty Evolution
- Cloudflare Blocked Access: How to Resolve and Contact Support
- Leonardo DiCaprio & Claire Danes' Complicated Relationship: From Romeo & Juliet to Titanic
- TOICE 2026: New Platform to Boost Multi-Country African Tourism
- CIGA Design Falcon Review: Hyper-Futuristic Watch Unboxed & Tested! (GPHG-Winning Brand)
- Vanuatu Islands Hit by Powerful Earthquake: What You Need to Know
- 6,600 Employers Risk Penalties for Missing Auto-Enrolment Deadline
- Britney Spears Reunites with Sons Jayden & Sean Preston After DUI Arrest & Social Media Return!
- PS5 Price Hike: Can GTA 6 Save Console Sales? - The Game Business Micro Analysis
- Cloudflare Blocked Access: How to Resolve and Contact Support
- Nigeria's $20B IPO Spark: NNPC's Bold Move to List in NY & London?
- Punt Acca Spotlight: Three Fancies from Ludlow to Wolverhampton - Monday Tips
- Why Aren’t More Pregnant Women Taking Low-Dose Aspirin to Prevent Preeclampsia? | Expert Insights
- Why Aren’t More Pregnant Women Taking Low-Dose Aspirin to Prevent Preeclampsia? | Expert Insights
- 10 Action Movies That End on a Quiet Note - Unexpected Twists in Cinema
- Jeffrey Donovan on Leaving LA for Colorado and His New Show 'The Faithful'
- IPL 2025-26: 8 Rising Stars and Their Post-IPL Performances
- CIGA Design Falcon Review: Hyper-Futuristic Watch Unboxed & Tested! (GPHG-Winning Brand)
- Australian Company Sues XPeng: Alleged Sabotage in EV Partnership Gone Wrong
- Vanuatu Islands Hit by Powerful Earthquake: What You Need to Know
- Netflix Expands in Poland: New Warsaw Office & Upcoming Polish Originals
- German CPI Bavaria Surges in March 2026: What It Means for the Economy | Inflation Update
- Inside the Cop Killer's Hideout: A Look at Dezi Freeman's Squalid Bush Encampment
- Wilder vs Chisora: All You Need to Know About the Weekend's Big Fights
- Rafael Jodar's Rapid Rise to the Top 100: Inside the Mindset of a Tennis Prodigy
- Tottenham's Head Coach Search: Roberto De Zerbi's Potential Appointment Divides Fans
- Atiku Abubakar DENIES Quitting Politics! Exposes Disinformation Campaign
- Netflix's April 2026 Purge: Say Goodbye to These Fan-Favorites!
- Breaking News: Ex-Deputy Governor Eze Madumere Dumps APC for PDP - Full Story
- Invincible VS Launch Roster REVEALED! All 18 Playable Fighters + DLC Characters Confirmed!
- Aussie Travel to the US: A Downward Trend and Why It's Happening
- Emerson Hancock's No-Hit Masterclass: Mariners' Ace Shuts Down Guardians
Article information
Author: Prof. An Powlowski
Last Updated:
Views: 6249
Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)
Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Prof. An Powlowski
Birthday: 1992-09-29
Address: Apt. 994 8891 Orval Hill, Brittnyburgh, AZ 41023-0398
Phone: +26417467956738
Job: District Marketing Strategist
Hobby: Embroidery, Bodybuilding, Motor sports, Amateur radio, Wood carving, Whittling, Air sports
Introduction: My name is Prof. An Powlowski, I am a charming, helpful, attractive, good, graceful, thoughtful, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.