Jimmy Fallon's Hilarious Take on Trump's Venezuelan Oil Plan & Greenland Ambitions (2026)

Jimmy Fallon just dropped a bombshell proposal that’s sure to spark debate: What if Trump used Venezuelan oil to fuel his own… medical scans? Yes, you read that right. After the U.S. sold its first batch of Venezuelan oil—a cool $500 million worth—Fallon couldn’t resist taking a jab at the former president’s health claims. Remember when Trump boasted about his ‘absolutely perfect’ MRI last year? Fallon quipped, ‘Apparently, the extra oil has been great for getting Trump in and out of the MRI machine,’ only to later reveal that Trump actually had a CT scan instead. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is Fallon’s humor crossing the line, or is he simply holding a mirror up to Trump’s own statements? And this is the part most people miss—Fallon didn’t stop there. He also took aim at Trump’s recent threats to take over Greenland, joking, ‘Everyone was like, “Donald, if you want Greenland, you have to finish your Venezuela first.”’ Bold move, right? A Quinnipiac University poll shows that 86% of Americans oppose the U.S. taking Greenland by force, and Fallon added his own twist: ‘Not surprisingly, 100% of Greenlanders are against it. That’s right, both of them.’ This monologue isn’t just comedy—it’s a commentary on geopolitics, health claims, and public opinion. But here’s the question: Is Fallon’s humor a fair critique, or does it oversimplify complex issues? Let us know in the comments—we want to hear your take!