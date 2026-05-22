Jimmy Fallon Roasts Trump's MAGA Makeover: IHOP Blue Reflecting Pool? (2026)

Let's dive into the world of politics and pop culture, where the lines between the two often blur. Today, we're exploring a story that has sparked quite the stir: President Donald Trump's ambitious plans to give Washington, D.C., a MAGA-style makeover. And who better to roast this controversial endeavor than the witty Jimmy Fallon?

The IHOP-Inspired Reflecting Pool

President Trump, known for his bold and often unconventional ideas, has set his sights on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. He envisions a vibrant blue pool, a shade he personally selected, which he claims represents the American flag. However, Fallon, with his trademark humor, likened the chosen color to the roof of IHOP, the beloved pancake chain. A funny comparison, right? But what does it really say about Trump's aesthetic choices and his interpretation of patriotism?

Trump's Renovation Spree

This isn't the first time Trump has embarked on a renovation project. Since returning to the White House for his second term, he's been on a mission to put his unique stamp on the place. From gilding the Oval Office with rococo mirrors and gold medallions to erecting oversized flagpoles, Trump's taste for grandeur is evident. And let's not forget the planned triumphal arch, a.k.a. the "Arc de Trump," across from the Lincoln Memorial. It's a bold statement, to say the least.

The Costly Ballroom and Rising Expenses

One of Trump's most ambitious projects is the construction of a 90,000-square-foot ballroom, expected to be completed by the end of his term in 2028. However, this project has sparked controversy due to its exorbitant cost. Initially promising a $1.8 million price tag, Trump later revised it to "5 or 6" million dollars. But according to The New York Times, the Interior Department plans to pay a whopping $13.1 million. And that's not all; the project is reportedly behind schedule and facing repair issues, with concerns about the paint adhering properly and an uneven application of the "American flag blue" shade.

A Deeper Look

What many people don't realize is that these renovation projects go beyond aesthetics. They reflect Trump's vision for America and his interpretation of national pride. Personally, I think it's a fascinating insight into his mindset and how he views his role as a leader. It raises questions about the intersection of politics and personal taste and how these choices can become a symbol of a presidency.

Conclusion

So, what does this all mean? Well, it's a reminder that politics often intersects with the unexpected, like pop culture references and colorful paint choices. It's a unique way to engage with current affairs and keep the conversation lively. After all, who doesn't love a good laugh while staying informed?