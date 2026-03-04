Jim and Rick Show: WOMT's 100th Anniversary Special Announcement - Tune In Now! (2026)

Get ready for an exciting announcement from Jim and Rick Show! Seehafer Broadcasting has some special news to share with their listeners, and you won't want to miss it. Vice President of Operations Terry Stevenson is thrilled to reveal the details, so be sure to tune in to WOMT tomorrow for the full scoop. On January 23rd, starting at 8:30 a.m., the Jim and Rick Show will bring you exclusive updates related to WOMT 100, marking a significant milestone in the station's history. This special broadcast is part of a celebration honoring WOMT's 100 years of broadcasting, a journey that began on November 8th, 1926, when Founder Francis Kadow signed on-air from the Mikadow Theater. Since then, WOMT has been a trusted source for news, sports, community updates, and entertainment, a legacy that Seehafer Broadcasting is proud to continue. Stevenson emphasizes the honor and privilege of carrying forward WOMT's tradition and reflecting on this special anniversary. The company is going all out to celebrate WOMT100 throughout the year, with exciting giveaways and contests. Starting this month, Seehafer Broadcasting is giving away over $50,000 in cash and prizes. One contest, WOMT History Trivia, presented by Manitowoc Tool and Manufacturing, will test listeners' knowledge of the station's past, with a $100 prize up for grabs. Winners will also be entered into a grand prize drawing for $12,400 on December 18th. Another contest, WOMT 100 Secret Cash giveaway, presented by Weichert Realtors Cornerstone, involves finding $100 at a secret location in Manitowoc County. The Morning Brew Promotion with Parker Hannifin offers a $100 prize for those who meet Stevenson at a coffee shop and utter a special code. Red Wing Shoe Store in Sheboygan's Win With Red Wing contest invites listeners to visit the store and enter to win a prize package valued at $1,000 or more. For more details, visit womtradio.com/100years. Don't forget to tune into the Jim and Rick Show on Friday at 8:30 a.m. for a special announcement about WOMT's exciting future!