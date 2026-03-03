Jhye Richardson's High-Speed Return to Test Cricket After 1,468 Days (2026)

The Need for Speed: Richardson's Return to Test Cricket

Jhye Richardson, returning to Test cricket after a 1,468-day hiatus at the MCG, kept a keen eye on his primary asset: speed.

Like Brett Lee and many other fast bowlers before him, Richardson couldn't resist glancing at the electronic scoreboard, eager to see his speed in kilometers per hour (kph).

The Australian quick was acutely aware of the game's dynamics. His focus was on the number that appeared a few seconds after each delivery, indicating his bowling speed.

"Every ball," Richardson told cricket.com.au, explaining his habit of checking the speed during his Test return.

Fast bowling legend Lee, inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame on Sunday, shared a similar habit, drawing a humorous comment from his former captain, Ricky Ponting.

"Ricky Ponting reckons that I had to get physiotherapy because every time I bowled a ball, I'd look up to see what the speed was," Lee said.

Richardson, playing his first Test in four years, recognizes that his pace is a significant strength. However, he also understands that it will be scrutinized.

The Western Australian underwent his third shoulder surgery earlier this year and has been carefully managed by Cricket Australia to expedite his return to the highest level.

Before officially joining the Test squad for the Boxing Day Test, Richardson practiced in Australia's training sessions in Perth and Adelaide.

In Adelaide, assistant coaches used a handheld speed gun to measure Richardson's speed as he bowled at full throttle. This device, uncommon at Aussie net sessions, became a regular feature during Richardson's return, providing "instant feedback" on his key metrics.

On the first day of his Test return, Richardson bowled four overs, taking 0-8. His speeds in the first over were in the low 130s kph, with a top speed of 136.2 kph in the third over.

However, the 29-year-old found it "frustrating" due to the headwind from the Shane Warne Stand End, where more senior bowlers Mitch Starc and Scott Boland operated from the preferable Members' End.

"First innings it was tough (for him), running into that wind," said Smith after Australia's four-wicket loss on Saturday. "We've got Scotty Boland and Starcy operating at one end, and Nes and Jhye had to do the tough work, probably up the hill, into the wind. Someone's got to do it."

In the second innings, Richardson improved his performance. His first three-over spell included the wicket of Brydon Carse, his first Test wicket in almost 1,500 days.

As England approached their target of 175, he was given a bowl from downwind and took 1-8 from 2.2 overs, including a dismissal of England's most prolific batter, Joe Root.

"At the end there when I managed to get the end with a bit of a better breeze, I felt like I was in a lot better rhythm," Richardson said. "I was able to pull down a little bit more, and my speed jumped up a little bit."

His fastest ball was clocked at 141.7 kph, a short ball that had England's Jacob Bethell swaying out of the way. Richardson's goal was to consistently reach that 140 kph mark.

The two-day Test was a whirlwind for Richardson, both personally and professionally.

Learning of his inclusion in the XI at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Richardson quickly arranged for his parents' flight from Perth to Melbourne that night.

A few hours later, he was singing the national anthem in front of a record MCG cricket crowd of over 94,500 fans.

"The Boxing Day Test has been one that I've wanted to tick off for a long time," Richardson said.

Travis Head, a teammate in all of Richardson's four Tests, has been impressed by his rapid return. Head's only competitive matches since returning from shoulder surgery have been two four-day matches against England Lions and one BBL match for Perth Scorchers.

"It's been a long road back for him," Head said on Sunday. "He's come back quickly. He's only played a couple of matches and now he's back and playing the Boxing Day Test match. We all know how talented and skilled he is."

Although Richardson admitted he would "feel all nine" of his overs, he performed well and will be hopeful of being selected for back-to-back Tests in the New Year's Test in Sydney.

The Aussies have an optional training session on January 1, with the match set to begin on the fourth.

The speed gun will once again be trained on Richardson's net, but Travis Head won't be at the other end.

"I haven't faced him," Head said. "And I won't be."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test: Australia won by 82 runs

Fourth Test: England won by four wickets

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10:30 am AEDT