JGR vs. Chris Gabehart: The Battle Heats Up as Spire Fights Back (2026)

Spire's Declaration Unveils Gabehart's Role Amid Legal Battle with Joe Gibbs Racing

In a recent development in the high-stakes legal battle between Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and Chris Gabehart, Spire Motorsports has filed a declaration that sheds light on Gabehart's new role within the company. This declaration comes as JGR seeks a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to prevent Gabehart from working at Spire, alleging misappropriation of confidential information.

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The declaration reveals a signed confidentiality agreement and a non-disclosure agreement, which restrict Gabehart from sharing JGR information. According to the declaration, Gabehart officially commenced his role at Spire on February 17th. However, JGR disputes the nature of Gabehart's new position, arguing that it is similar to his previous role at JGR, and thus seeks injunctive relief.

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Spire's co-owner, Jeff Dickerson, has been vocal about Gabehart's responsibilities. Dickerson clarifies that Gabehart's role involves overseeing multiple racing programs, not just the Cup Series team. He mentions that Spire has a competition director for the Cup Series (Matt McCall) and a manager for the truck program (Bono Manion).

Dickerson emphasizes the expansion of Spire's operations beyond the NASCAR Cup Series. He highlights the organization's involvement in various racing programs, including the pavement late model, ARCA program, High Limit sprint car program, and dirt late model. Additionally, Spire has a fab shop, chassis shop, and manufacturing capabilities.

Dickerson justifies Gabehart's hiring by emphasizing the need for managing the entire operation, not just the Cup program. He acknowledges his own limitations and believes that Gabehart's expertise is crucial for the company's growth. Dickerson also mentions that the investment in Gabehart reflects the scope of the position, allowing him autonomy to support various business areas.

This declaration adds a layer of complexity to the legal proceedings, as it provides insight into Gabehart's responsibilities and the scope of Spire's operations. The court's decision on the temporary restraining order remains pending, with both parties encouraged to continue discussions.

JGR vs. Chris Gabehart: The Battle Heats Up as Spire Fights Back (2026)

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