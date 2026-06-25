Jewish Australians Speak Out Against Government's Antisemitism Report (2026)

A battlefield of definitions: how Australia battles over antisemitism, and why two studies reach utterly different moral conclusions

Personally, I think this debate is less about the frequency of antisemitic incidents and more about who gets to tell the story of Jewish belonging in a modern democracy. The two reports in question don’t just disagree on data; they disagree on identity, on the moral vocabulary we use to describe oppression, and on who deserves to speak for whom. What makes this fascinating is not only the clash of numbers, but the collision of narratives about what a community is allowed to say, what a state ought to do in its name, and what counts as legitimate critique of power.

The pivot point is in how you measure antisemitism and how you separate a people from a state. The government-backed ASECA report relies on a Generalised Antisemitism Scale that bundles prejudice against Jewish people with anti-Israel political views. It starts with a premise—anti-Zionism equals antisemitism—and then treats any critique of Israeli policy as evidence of hostility toward Jews. From my perspective, that’s a political assumption masquerading as a neutral metric. If you define the problem in advance, you end up confirming your preconceptions rather than testing them. This is a classic case of circular reasoning dressed as science.

What this looks like in practice is a structure that says: antisemitism is widespread, therefore we must arm the state with tools—surveillance, funding cuts to universities, broader policing of speech, and an official adoption of the IHRA definition. The logic, if you follow it, collapses under its own weight: the evidence is manufactured to support remedy, not to understand the phenomenon in its social context. What makes this particularly troubling is that the qualitative data in the ASECA report contradicts its own quantitative framing. Participants repeatedly distinguish between the Australian Jewish community and the Israeli government, yet the report concludes a single, monolithic threat. In my view, that is not evidence-based analysis; it’s a political designation wearing a lab coat.

Now contrast Not in Our Name, a grassroots study that centers the voices of Jewish Australians who oppose certain Israeli policies. Here, the data isn’t weaponized to pathologize dissent; it’s used to illuminate how many Jews—educated, engaged, deeply rooted in Jewish life—see risk, legitimacy, and moral responsibility in plural ways. What many people don’t realize is how often the dissent is not a betrayal of Jewishness but an expansion of it. One participant’s arc—from Zionist upbringing to a more critical stance—reads like a biography of a living, breathing tradition, not a symptom of decline. In my view, this matters because it reframes antisemitism not as a monolithic external threat but as a social dynamic that interacts with changing political loyalties, generational experiences, and global conflicts.

If you take a step back and think about it, you see a deeper pattern: antisemitism isn’t a single diagnosis, but a spectrum that intensifies or recedes depending on how policy, media narratives, and institutional power align. The ASECA report seems to treat anti-Zionism as a proxy for antisemitism, which then justifies punitive measures against institutions that “fail” to police speech. What this overlooks is an important truth highlighted by Not in Our Name: people can critically evaluate a nation-state’s policies and still maintain a relationship with Jewish ethics—tikkun olam, justice, and compassion toward others. The Not in Our Name participants anchor their critique in Jewish values, not in a wholesale rejection of their identity. This is a crucial distinction that the government framework ignores at its peril.

A detail I find especially revealing is the education gap the ASECA study highlights, which it then uses to claim universities incubate antisemitism. The data show larger divides between generations and subscales; it’s plausible that education correlates with political awareness, not with prejudice. The problem is that the report collapses nuance into a single verdict: universities are failing, hence funding should be cut. In my opinion, that reflexive punishment model risks eroding critical thinking and pluralism—the very democratic values that make robust societies durable. If you want to reduce antisemitism, you don’t do it by shrinking debate; you do it by strengthening the conditions for honest, cross-cultural education where uncomfortable truths can be aired without fear of blanket condemnation.

The comparative arc is telling: the government report and the grassroots study do not simply disagree on conclusions; they disagree on the ethics of speech, the politics of belonging, and the meaning of antisemitism itself. The government frame treats dissent as a pathology to be contained; the grassroots frame treats dissent as a vehicle for moral and intellectual growth within a Jewish life that remains dynamic and self-critical. From my vantage point, one side elevates unity at the expense of accountability; the other seeks a form of unity that tolerates disagreement as a condition of authenticity.

Deeper implications loom large. If states weaponize definitions of hate to police thought, they risk chilling legitimate critique of state actions—whether in Australia or elsewhere. The Not in Our Name perspective suggests a healthier model: Jewish communities enriching public discourse by embracing internal diversity, inviting Palestinian perspectives, and grounding judgment in universal ethical commitments rather than exclusive obedience to a single geopolitical narrative. This raises a deeper question: can national policy responsibly address antisemitism without hollowing out the pluralism and self-critique that keep communities humane? In my opinion, the answer lies in embracing nuance rather than recycling a locked dichotomy between defense of community and critique of government policy.

Conclusion: listening is revolutionary politics. The policy impulse to seal off debate in the name of safety may feel comforting, but it risks compressing lived Jewish experience into a caricature. The Not in Our Name researchers remind us that being Jewish is a matter of heart and tradition as much as geography or state policy. If policymakers want to chart a wiser course, they should foreground pluralism, transparent methods, and listening to dissenting Jewish voices as a form of public service, not insurrection. What this really suggests is that antisemitism, like any social phenomenon, doesn’t yield to simple formulas. It yields to careful, messy, human conversation that welcomes contradiction and seeks justice without sacrificing dignity. In that spirit, the conversation should continue—and so should the work to understand antisemitism not as a fixed disease but as a dynamic social reality that calls us to moral courage, both as Jews and as citizens. And yes, that means admitting that a community can be morally complex, deeply connected to its roots, and still wrestling with policy, power, and truth.