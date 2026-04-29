Jetstar Carry-On Baggage Rules: New Changes to Save You Money and Stress (2026)

Jetstar's Baggage Policy Overhaul: Relief for Travelers or a Weighty Issue?

Are you tired of stressing over baggage restrictions at the airport? Jetstar's current carry-on rules might be causing more than just a minor inconvenience. The airline is considering a massive rule change that could significantly impact your travel experience, especially if you've ever been stung by excess baggage fees.

Here's the deal: Jetstar's existing policy allows a mere 7kg of carry-on baggage on basic fares, divided between an overhead item and a smaller under-seat bag. That's a tight squeeze for many travelers, and the consequences of overpacking can be costly. Passengers are charged $60 for an extra 7kg on domestic flights and $85 on international flights if they pre-purchase. But the real sting comes at the gate, where overweight bags are slapped with a $85 fee for domestic and a staggering $110 for international flights.

And this is where it gets controversial. Jetstar's Ted Knight acknowledges the issue, calling it a 'pain point' for travelers. He understands the anxiety of not knowing if your bag is within the weight limit until you're about to board. But here's the twist: Jetstar is considering a US-inspired solution, focusing on size rather than weight restrictions. This approach is unprecedented for Australian carriers.

By shifting the emphasis to size, Jetstar aims to reduce traveler stress and create a smoother journey. However, this change isn't just about convenience. It's a delicate balance, as aircraft weight and balance limits are critical for flight safety. Planes have strict weight restrictions, and incorrect loading can lead to serious control problems.

So, while the proposed change may alleviate some traveler woes, it also raises questions about practicality and safety. What do you think? Is this a welcome relief or a potential hazard waiting to unfold in the skies? Share your thoughts in the comments below!