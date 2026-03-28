Jets Practice Report: Connor's Return, Pionk & Niederreiter Week-to-Week Updates (2026)

The Winnipeg Jets: A Tale of Resilience and Adaptation

The Jets are gearing up for a challenging road trip, and their preparations have taken an intriguing turn. With the post-Olympic break schedule looming, the team must navigate a tricky path, and it seems they'll be doing so without the services of their top defender, Josh Morrissey, for an undisclosed period. This news, as reported by Darren Dreger, adds an element of uncertainty to their upcoming games.

But here's where it gets controversial... While head coach Scott Arniel confirms Morrissey's absence for Wednesday's game, he remains tight-lipped about the extent of his injury. This has left fans and analysts alike speculating about the severity and potential impact on the team's defense.

In a strategic move, the Jets have recalled goalie prospect Domenic DiVincentiis to back up Eric Comrie. This decision comes as the team opts to rest Connor Hellebuyck, who played a pivotal role in the United States' gold medal win. A wise choice, considering the physical demands of Olympic-level competition.

Recall and Return

The Jets have also announced the recall of Kale Clague, adding depth to their defensive ranks. Clague's return is a welcome boost, especially with the team facing a series of injuries.

Skating Updates and Lineups

Haydn Fleury, who was previously wearing a non-contact jersey, has switched to a regular one, indicating a potential return to full participation. Meanwhile, Neal Pionk's absence seems to confirm previous theories about his injury status. Kyle Connor, who was notably absent from the latter stages of the Olympics, has rejoined the team, which is a positive sign for his availability.

The Jets have released their lineups and defensive pairings for the upcoming games:

Forwards:

- Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

- Perfetti-Lowry-Iafallo

- Niederreiter-Toews-Namestnikov

- Koepke-Barron-Nyquist

- Pearson & Duehr

Defense:

- Stanley-DeMelo

- Samberg-Salomonsson

- Heinola-Schenn

- Fleury-Clague

- Miller (non-contact)

Media Topics:

1. The return of Kyle Connor and its impact on the team's offense.

2. How will his Olympic absence factor into his performance?

3. Expectations for the team's performance post-Olympics, especially with the 4 Nations response.

4. Health updates and the status of key players.

5. The challenge of injuries and how the team will navigate this difficult period.

6. Opportunities for Ville Heinola to step up and showcase his skills.

7. Can the top players be motivated to perform at an even higher level?

8. The impressive growth of Toews and Lowry and their potential to reach new heights.

9. Will Pearson or Duehr be in the lineup for tomorrow's game?

Injury Update:

Nino Niederreiter and Neal Pionk's injuries are being described as week-to-week by head coach Scott Arniel. It's intriguing to note that Niederreiter, despite participating in practice, may still be dealing with an injury that impacted his Olympic performance. This decision to practice could be a test to evaluate his fitness, given the uncertainty surrounding his condition.

Stay Informed:

For all the latest updates on the Winnipeg Jets and their affiliates, be sure to check out the AM Papers on illegalcurve.com. Your daily dose of Jets news starts at 7 AM CST!