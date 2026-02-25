Jets OC Search: Greg Roman's In-Person Interview and Other Candidates (2026)

The New York Jets are on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator, and the search is heating up! According to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Jets are set to interview former Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman in person for the role. This comes after the team parted ways with their previous OC, Tanner Engstrand, last week, creating an opening for a new leader in the offensive play-calling room.

But here's where it gets interesting: The Jets have already interviewed several candidates virtually, including Darrell Bevell, Ronald Curry, Frank Reich, and Lunda Wells. And get this: They're expected to have two more in-person meetings lined up! So, who are these mystery candidates? Well, that's the million-dollar question.

Greg Roman, for his part, has some impressive credentials. He spent the last two seasons with the Chargers, but was let go after their playoff loss to the Patriots. However, he's no stranger to the NFL, having previously served as an offensive coordinator for the Ravens, Bills, and 49ers. With a wealth of experience and a proven track record, Roman is certainly a strong contender for the job.

The Jets are known for their thorough and meticulous approach to hiring, so it's no surprise they're taking their time to find the right fit. With the season looming, the team is eager to get this decision made and get their offensive strategy in place. So, will Greg Roman be the one to lead the Jets' offense into the new season? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure: This is a crucial moment in the team's journey towards success.

