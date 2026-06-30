Jets GM Darren Mougey: We'll talk about trading up to No. 1, I don't think it's happening (2026)

Imagine being in the New York Jets' shoes right now. You desperately need a franchise quarterback, but you're stuck with the second overall pick in a draft where there's only one quarterback prospect worth the 'elite' label. That prospect? Fernando Mendoza. And the team holding the No. 1 pick? The Las Vegas Raiders, who seem perfectly content to snag him. It's a GM's nightmare, and Jets General Manager Darren Mougey knows it all too well.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports, Mougey admitted he'd love to trade up to secure Mendoza, but he's not holding his breath. 'We'll talk about all those things,' he said, 'but I don't think that's happening.' Mougey plans to discuss the possibility with his counterpart, Raiders GM John Spytek, but he expects the answer to be a firm 'no.'

And this is the part most people miss: The Jets actually have the assets to make a historic offer. With their own picks, plus the Colts' first-rounders in 2026 and 2027, and the higher of the Cowboys' or Packers' 2027 first-round pick, they could theoretically offer the Raiders six first-round picks in exchange for the No. 1 spot. That would be one of the most lopsided trades in NFL history, but is it realistic? Mougey doesn't think so.

But here's where it gets controversial: Should the Jets even consider such a massive trade? While Mendoza is undoubtedly a talent, giving up six first-round picks is an enormous gamble. What if he doesn't live up to the hype? Or worse, what if the Raiders simply aren't interested in parting with the pick, no matter the offer? It's a high-stakes game of poker, and Mougey seems to be playing it safe—for now.

What do you think? Would you mortgage the Jets' future for a shot at Mendoza, or is it better to stay put and hope for the best with the No. 2 pick? Let us know in the comments—this is one debate that's sure to spark some heated opinions!

Jets GM Darren Mougey: We'll talk about trading up to No. 1, I don't think it's happening (2026)

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