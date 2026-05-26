Jesy Nelson's Powerful Campaign: Adding SMA Test to Newborn Screening (2026)

A powerful call to action has been issued by Jesy Nelson, a former Little Mix singer, as she joins forces with the Mirror and SMA UK to advocate for a life-changing addition to the NHS heel prick test for newborns. Jesy's personal experience with her twins' devastating diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) has fueled her passion to make a difference.

A Mother's Mission: Preventing Devastation

Jesy's journey began when her twins were diagnosed with SMA at six months old, despite multiple visits to healthcare professionals. A simple £5 blood test at birth could have prevented this heart-wrenching outcome. Now, Jesy is determined to ensure that no other family goes through the same pain.

The Power of Early Intervention

Three groundbreaking treatments available on the NHS can either correct the faulty gene or provide a crucial protein replacement, effectively curing SMA. However, the catch is that these treatments must be administered at birth to prevent irreversible muscle damage.

A Controversial Pilot Plan

Here's where it gets controversial: the current NHS pilot plan involves testing only two-thirds of newborns in England, leaving the remaining third as a "control group" to compare outcomes. Experts have labeled this approach unethical, especially when considering the potential for early intervention and the improved health outcomes it can bring.

Global Perspective: Leading the Way

And this is the part most people miss: the UK is lagging behind in SMA screening. The US and most of Europe already include SMA in their newborn screening programs. With the availability of effective treatments, experts argue that there is sufficient international evidence to justify immediate action.

A Petition for Change

Jesy's petition, which has already garnered over 40,000 signatures, demands that SMA be added to the NHS heel prick test. With 10,000 signatures, the government is obligated to respond, and if the petition reaches 100,000 signatures, it could be debated in Parliament.

A Call to Action: Join the Movement

You can support this crucial campaign by signing Jesy's petition and spreading awareness. Every signature brings us one step closer to ensuring that all newborns have the opportunity for a healthy start.

Donate and Make a Difference

Text JESY5 to 70470 to donate £5 to SMA UK, supporting families affected by this condition.

Reflection and Action

As we reflect on the impact of early intervention, it's essential to consider the ethical implications of withholding potentially life-changing treatments. What are your thoughts on the NHS pilot plan? Should all newborns be screened for SMA? Share your opinions in the comments and let's spark a conversation that could drive real change.