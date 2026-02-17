Jesús Luzardo Wants Phillies Contract Extension: What's Next? (2026)

Jesús Luzardo, a 28-year-old left-handed pitcher, is expressing interest in a contract extension with the Phillies. He hasn't yet discussed this with the team, but he's open to the idea. Luzardo's desire for stability stems from his recent marriage and family plans. Since his draft in 2016, he's been traded three times, making it challenging to establish a consistent career path. However, his first year with the Phillies was a career-best, with 32 starts and 183.2 innings pitched, a 3.92 ERA, and a new go-to breaking pitch. Despite his success, Luzardo won't participate in the World Baseball Classic due to his focus on free agency and a slow spring training approach. The Phillies' financial situation is favorable, with $38 million in contracts set to expire after this season, and a commitment of $165.9 million to seven players for 2027. Luzardo's potential contract extension could be influenced by the Phillies' pursuit of free-agent infielders like Bo Bichette and the team's bullpen depth, which includes the addition of Chase Shugart.

