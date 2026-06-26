Jessie Buckley Opens Up: Regrets, BBC Talent Show, and Finding Herself (2026)

Jessie Buckley, the acclaimed actress, reflects on her early career and the pressures of the talent show industry. In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, she opens up about her regrets, particularly regarding her experience on the BBC's 'I'd Do Anything'.

At just 17 years old, Buckley was thrust into the spotlight, competing to become the next Nancy in the West End revival of Oliver!. The show aimed to find the next big talent, but for Buckley, it was a challenging and transformative journey.

One of the most memorable aspects of her experience was the requirement to wear heels, which she found uncomfortable and at odds with her personal growth as a young woman. She explains, 'I was a young woman who was trying to discover her body and herself, and that is growing up. I wish that hadn't happened and I think I was putting a brave face on.'

Buckley's frustration stems from the pressure to conform to a certain image, which clashed with her artistic aspirations. She wanted to focus on her singing, but the show demanded a different kind of performance. This experience highlights the challenges young talent face in the industry, where personal growth and artistic expression may be compromised for the sake of public appeal.

Despite her regrets, Buckley has since achieved great success, including a Bafta win and an Oscar nomination. She now shares her experiences to shed light on the pressures faced by aspiring artists and the importance of authenticity in the entertainment world.

Jessie Buckley Opens Up: Regrets, BBC Talent Show, and Finding Herself (2026)

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