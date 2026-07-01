Jessica Belkin Signs On as Series Regular in Fox’s Baywatch Reboot | What to Expect (2026)

The iconic Baywatch is making a splash again, and this time, it's personal! Jessica Belkin is set to make waves as she joins the beloved franchise, bringing a fresh and intriguing twist to the story. But is she ready to fill those iconic red trunks?

Belkin steps into the spotlight as Charlie Vale, a character with a surprising connection to the Baywatch legacy. She's the long-lost daughter of Hobie Buchannon (played by the charismatic Stephen Amell), a fact that adds a layer of complexity to the series. As Charlie leaves her troubled life behind, she sets her sights on becoming a Baywatch lifeguard, a role that seems tailor-made for her fearless and passionate personality. But will her reckless streak be an asset or a liability?

The series, a joint venture between Fox and Fremantle, reintroduces Hobie as a Baywatch Captain, following the path of his iconic father, Mitch. But the real surprise comes when Charlie arrives, determined to continue the Buchannon family tradition. And let's not forget the fan-favorite Cody Madison (David Chokachi), who now manages The Shoreline, the go-to hangout for lifeguards, while still donning the iconic red trunks for the occasional heroic rescue. He's the mentor and friend every lifeguard needs, offering a sense of family and, of course, free wings after a hard day's work.

Baywatch, which debuted in 1989 with Jeremy Jackson as Hobie, became a global phenomenon, captivating audiences worldwide. The show launched the careers of numerous stars, including David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, and Carmen Electra, and its impact is still felt today.

The new Baywatch is set to start filming this spring in Venice Beach and Century City, with a planned release on Fox during the 2026-2027 season. Matt Nix takes the helm as showrunner, joined by an impressive production team. And for those eager for more, Belkin will also be seen in the upcoming Amazon series Elle, a Legally Blonde prequel, which has already been renewed for a second season.

But here's where it gets controversial: Can this new iteration of Baywatch live up to the original's legacy? Will it capture the hearts of fans who have cherished the series for decades? And what new twists and turns will Charlie Vale bring to the Baywatch universe? The anticipation is building, and the countdown to the new Baywatch has begun!