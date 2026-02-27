Jessica Alba's Miami Getaway After Finalizing Cash Warren Divorce (2026)

Jessica Alba, the former wife of Cash Warren, is making headlines once again, but this time it's not about her divorce. The 44-year-old actress was recently spotted in Miami, rocking a black-and-white bikini and soaking up the sun on the beach. This comes just days after she and Warren finalized their divorce, which ended their 14-year marriage. But here's where it gets controversial... Alba and Warren have agreed not to pay each other spousal support, but a $3 million payment will go to Warren to even out the distribution of assets. Alba will pay in two $1.5 million payments - one now, and one a year later. Despite the divorce, Alba has been seen enjoying a romantic getaway with actor Danny Ramirez, who is 11 years her junior. Meanwhile, Warren has been spotted on a PDA-packed outing with a 25-year-old model. So, what do you think? Is it fair that Alba is paying Warren $3 million to even out the assets? And what do you think about her new relationship? Let us know in the comments below! And this is the part most people miss... While the divorce may be over, Alba's journey to finding happiness again is just beginning. So, let's support her and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

