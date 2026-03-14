Jessica Alba's $4.2 Million Divorce Payout: A Seven-Figure Split (2026)

A shocking divorce settlement has left many questioning the cost of love and marriage. Jessica Alba, the renowned actress, has recently finalized her divorce, and the price tag is nothing short of eye-watering.

Alba, now 44, has officially parted ways with her husband of 16 years, film producer Cash Warren. Their journey together spanned nearly two decades, but it seems the legal end of their marriage has come at a hefty cost.

According to TMZ, Alba will be paying Warren a staggering $3 million (approximately $4.2 million in Australian dollars) to balance the division of their assets. This substantial sum will be paid in two non-taxable installments, with the first $1.5 million due immediately and the remaining amount due a year later.

But here's where it gets controversial: neither party will be paying spousal support, and they will share joint custody of their three children, Honor (17), Haven (14), and Hayes (8).

Alba has also legally restored her surname to Alba, a symbolic move that signifies a fresh start.

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The divorce proceedings began in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, with Alba citing irreconcilable differences. She listed December 27, 2024, as the date of separation in the legal documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The public announcement of the split came in January 2025, with Alba sharing a candid social media post, indicating that this decision had been a long time coming.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years, both individually and in my partnership with Cash," she wrote, suggesting a thoughtful and deliberate process.

Alba and Warren first crossed paths on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004 and tied the knot four years later. Together, they built successful careers in Hollywood and business while raising their three children.

In the aftermath of the split, Alba seemed to be embracing a new chapter. In July 2025, she sparked dating rumors after a getaway to Cancun, Mexico, with actor Danny Ramirez. She later confirmed their relationship with photos from a trip to Australia, where their chemistry was undeniable.

This story raises questions about the complexities of love, marriage, and the financial implications of divorce. What do you think about the cost of Alba's divorce? Is it a fair settlement, or does it highlight the challenges of dividing assets in high-profile divorces? Share your thoughts in the comments below!