Jesseca Liu's Emotional Best Actress Win at Star Awards 2026 | 22 Years in the Making (2026)

The Sweetness of Long-Awaited Victory: Jesseca Liu’s Star Awards Win and the Power of Perseverance

There’s something profoundly moving about witnessing someone achieve a dream they’ve chased for decades. Jesseca Liu’s recent Best Actress win at the Star Awards 2026 isn’t just a personal triumph—it’s a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. What makes this particularly fascinating is how her journey mirrors the struggles many of us face, whether in our careers or personal lives. Here’s a woman who’s been in the industry for 22 years, nominated seven times, and yet, this is her first major win. It’s a story that begs the question: What keeps someone going when success seems perpetually out of reach?

The Emotional Weight of a First Win



One thing that immediately stands out is the raw emotion Liu displayed upon winning. Her tears weren’t just about the award; they were about validation, relief, and the culmination of years of hard work. Personally, I think this moment resonates so deeply because it’s a universal experience. We’ve all had that one goal that feels like it’s always just beyond our grasp. Liu’s win reminds us that sometimes, the sweetest victories are the ones we’ve had to wait the longest for.

What many people don’t realize is how isolating the journey to success can be. Liu’s analogy of her career being like “riding a unicycle” is spot-on. It’s an unsteady, often lonely path, but it’s the support of others that keeps us from falling. Her acknowledgment of the people who helped her along the way is a powerful reminder that success is rarely a solo endeavor.

The Timing of Triumph: Why Now?



Liu’s comment that the award came at “just the right time” is intriguing. From my perspective, this isn’t just a humble statement—it’s a reflection of her growth as an artist. She mentions that she’s only now learned to truly appreciate acting, to enjoy performing, and to fully express each role. This raises a deeper question: Is success more meaningful when it aligns with personal growth? I believe it is. Winning an award early in one’s career might feel validating, but winning it after years of self-discovery and refinement? That’s transformative.

The Bittersweet Nature of Victory



A detail that I find especially interesting is the contrast between Liu’s win and her husband Jeremy Chan’s loss. While she was celebrating, he was missing out on his own recognition. This duality—joy mingled with sadness—is a reminder that life rarely hands us purely triumphant moments. What this really suggests is that success is often intertwined with the struggles of those closest to us. Liu’s ability to hold both emotions simultaneously is a testament to her emotional intelligence and maturity.

The Broader Implications: What Liu’s Win Tells Us About the Industry



If you take a step back and think about it, Liu’s win also sheds light on the entertainment industry’s dynamics. Seven nominations before a win? That’s a lot of near-misses. It makes me wonder: How often do we overlook talent simply because it doesn’t fit the mold of what’s currently trending? Liu’s persistence in the face of repeated setbacks is a critique of an industry that can be fickle and unforgiving. Her win feels like a victory not just for her, but for every artist who’s been told they’re not quite there yet.

The Psychological Underpinnings of Perseverance



What this story also highlights is the psychological toll of chasing a dream. Liu admits she’s “used to disappointment,” a statement that’s both heartbreaking and inspiring. It’s a reminder that resilience isn’t about never feeling discouraged—it’s about getting back up every time you fall. From a psychological standpoint, her journey underscores the importance of self-belief and the support of a community. Without both, even the most talented individuals can lose their way.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Liu?



This win isn’t just a milestone—it’s a launching pad. Personally, I’m excited to see how Liu leverages this moment. Will she take on more challenging roles? Will she mentor others navigating similar struggles? One thing’s for sure: her story has the potential to inspire a new generation of artists. In a world where instant gratification is the norm, Liu’s journey is a refreshing reminder that some things are worth waiting for.

Final Thoughts: The Universality of Liu’s Story



As I reflect on Liu’s win, I’m struck by how her story transcends the entertainment industry. It’s a narrative about perseverance, self-discovery, and the power of community. Whether you’re an artist, an entrepreneur, or someone chasing a personal goal, there’s a lesson here: success isn’t just about the destination—it’s about who you become along the way. Liu’s win is a celebration of that journey, and it’s one we can all relate to.

So, here’s to Jesseca Liu—not just for winning an award, but for reminding us that sometimes, the longest roads lead to the most beautiful destinations.