Jesse Tyler Ferguson Stars as Truman Capote in 'Tru' - A Must-See Revival! (2026)

Get ready for a captivating theater experience as Jesse Tyler Ferguson steps into the shoes of literary legend Truman Capote in the highly anticipated New York revival of 'Tru'. This solo show, written by Jay Presson Allen, promises to take audiences on an intimate journey into the life of the brilliant yet troubled author. But here's where it gets intriguing: Ferguson, best known for his role in 'Modern Family', is no stranger to the stage, and this production marks his return to the theater after a Tony Award-winning performance in 'Take Me Out'.

The story unfolds in December 1975, long after Capote's iconic works 'In Cold Blood' and 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' made him a household name. It's a time when Capote is alone in his New York apartment, grappling with the aftermath of the publication of 'Answered Prayers', a roman à clef that cost him his beloved social circle. The show is a powerful exploration of Capote's life, told entirely through his own words, and it's set in an intimate venue that holds less than 100 people, adding to the immersive experience.

But here's the twist: this production is directed by the renowned Rob Ashford, who has won Tony, Emmy, and Olivier Awards for his work on 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof' and 'Frozen'. Ashford discovered Ferguson's talent after directing him in a staged reading of 'Tru' in Tangier, Morocco, and he's thrilled to further explore this unique pairing of actor and character. The creative team behind 'Tru' includes Mike Harrison for scenic design, Emily Schmit for lighting, Christopher Darbassie for sound, Kate Wilson for dialect coaching, Stephen Sposito as associate director, and Eloia Peterson as production stage manager. With Hudson Theatrical Associates as the production supervisor and Seaview's Jonathan Whitton & Christophe Desorbay as General Manager, this production is set to be a theater event not to be missed.

So, get ready to step into the world of Truman Capote and experience the power of 'Tru' for yourself. But here's the question for you, dear reader: Are you ready to dive into the controversial and complex life of this literary icon? Share your thoughts in the comments below!