Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Truman Capote: A New York Revival! (2026)

Get ready for a theatrical experience like no other—Jesse Tyler Ferguson is stepping into the shoes of the iconic Truman Capote in a groundbreaking revival of Tru, and it’s happening in one of New York’s most opulent historic mansions. But here’s where it gets controversial: Can a modern actor truly capture the essence of a literary legend whose life was as scandalous as it was brilliant? Let’s dive in.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the Modern Family star and 2022 Tony Award winner for Take Me Out, will bring Truman Capote to life in Jay Presson Allen’s 1989 Broadway hit Tru. This isn’t your typical theater production—it’s an immersive, intimate affair set in the library of the House of the Redeemer, a Gilded Age mansion on the Upper East Side. And this is the part most people miss: The mansion, once owned by a great-granddaughter of Cornelius Vanderbilt, is now a spiritual retreat and filming hotspot, adding layers of history and glamour to the performance.

Directed by Rob Ashford, the six-week, 34-show run kicks off in March, with previews starting on the 6th and the official opening on the 19th. Each performance will host just 99 audience members, ensuring an up-close and personal experience. Ferguson shared his excitement, calling it ‘the honor of my career’ to portray Capote, a figure he’s long admired. Ashford, who previously directed Ferguson in a staged reading of Tru in Tangier, Morocco, praised the actor’s ability to capture Capote’s humor, heartbreak, and complexity.

The play itself is a raw, one-man show set in December 1975, as Capote grapples with the fallout from his scandalous Esquire article, ‘La Côte Basque 1965.’ Drawn entirely from Capote’s own words, it’s a poignant exploration of an artist at his breaking point. Here’s the bold question: Does Capote’s downfall from high society make him a cautionary tale, or a martyr for artistic honesty? The recent FX series Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans tackled this very drama, but Tru promises a deeper, more personal dive into the man behind the scandal.

Producers Seaview, OHenry Productions, and Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon are confident this revival will be ‘a theater event for the history books.’ With a creative team including Mike Harrison (scenic decor), Emily Schmit (lighting), and Christopher Darbassie (sound), every detail is designed to transport audiences to Capote’s world. But here’s the kicker: Is it possible to separate the artist from his actions? Capote’s betrayal of his ‘swans’—high-society women like Babe Paley and Lee Radziwill—sparked outrage, but his writing remains undeniably powerful. What do you think—does his art outweigh his flaws?

The House of the Redeemer itself is a character in this story, built between 1914 and 1916 for Edith Shepard Fabbri, a Vanderbilt descendant with ties to Gloria Vanderbilt, a Capote acquaintance. The mansion’s grandeur and history will undoubtedly amplify the play’s emotional weight. The original 1989 Broadway production, starring Robert Morse, won a Tony Award, setting a high bar for Ferguson’s revival.

As the curtain rises on this unique production, one thing is clear: Tru isn’t just a play—it’s a conversation starter. Will you be team Capote, or team Swans? Let us know in the comments—this is one debate that’s sure to spark passion on both sides.