Jerry Chau's 200th HK Win: Incredible Sha Tin Treble Highlights (2026)

A Jockey's Milestone: Jerry Chau Hits 200 Wins with a Spectacular Sha Tin Hat-Trick!

It was a day of triumph at Sha Tin on Sunday as jockey Jerry Chau Chun-lok not only celebrated his 200th Hong Kong victory but did so in spectacular fashion with a remarkable treble! This incredible achievement comes on the heels of an already stellar February, where Chau secured nine winners, proving his current form is nothing short of phenomenal. He kicked off his winning spree by guiding Francis Lui Kin-wai's duo, Chill Partners and Galactic Voyage, to victory, and then added Emblazon to his impressive haul.

"After I graduated in 2021, everything was more of a challenge and I had to fight for it and at this stage, I’m really happy with 200 winners," Chau shared, reflecting on his journey. He emphasized the crucial role of support, stating, "I need to thank the trainers who have supported me and the owners as well. If not for their support, I can’t reach that milestone."

Chau's skill was particularly evident in his rides on Lui's horses. Despite facing the challenging wide draw of barrier 11, he masterfully maneuvered both Chill Partners and Galactic Voyage to victory. His ride on Chill Partners in the Class Four Citi Private Bank Handicap (1,400m) was a masterclass in race tactics. Chau expertly positioned the three-year-old in the ideal spot, allowing him to surge past the favorite, California Bay, by a mere short head in his fourth career start.

Galactic Voyage continued its winning streak, clinching its second consecutive win in the Class Three Citi Wealth Advisory Services Handicap (1,200m). This Australian import, described by Chau as a "very good horse" that is "settled and relaxed" in trackwork and eager to win on race day, triumphed by a convincing length and a quarter.

But here's where it gets particularly exciting: Emblazon completed Chau's treble with its fourth win in a row in the Class Two Citi Credit Card Handicap (1,400m). This victory keeps the door wide open for a potential tilt at the prestigious Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) for trainer Cody Mo Wai-kit's charge. Chau expressed immense confidence in Emblazon, noting, "He’s a very, very good horse. In the beginning, he didn’t show his heart yet but when he was ready, he’s improved with every race." He further elaborated, "I think he can handle the 2,000m trip because he settles well during the races and never fights with me. I think at 2,000m, I can still ride him quietly and get a good finish."

This win also marked a double for trainer Cody Mo, who had earlier celebrated success with Conrad Patch in the Class Four Citi Ultima Handicap (1,200m). Mo praised Conrad Patch, a three-year-old son of Zoustar, as a horse he "like[s] very much" and believes will continue to improve, with aspirations for him to handle a mile in the future.

Meanwhile, jockey Hugh Bowman also had a successful day, securing a brace with Conrad Patch and later guiding Tony Cruz's Gentlemen Legacy to victory in the Class Three Citi Investment Services Handicap (2,000m).

A Twist of Fate: Hewitson Steps In for a Victorious Ride!

In a dramatic turn of events, jockey Lyle Hewitson seized a golden opportunity when he was called in at the last minute to replace Karis Teetan on Warriors Dream. Teetan was unable to make his Sha Tin rides due to being stranded in Dubai amidst airspace closures caused by missile strikes related to the US-Israel and Iran conflict – a truly unsettling situation.

Hewitson, demonstrating his skill, settled Warriors Dream perfectly in the box seat and capitalized on an inside run to snatch victory by half a length over the pacesetter Alonso in the Class Four Citigold Handicap (1,200m). Even though Teetan missed the winning ride, his input was invaluable. Trainer Brett Crawford revealed, "It’s a pity Karis couldn’t be here, because he’s the one that after [Warriors Dream’s] last start suggested to take off the hood and put the tongue tie on, which he was spot on about."

Crawford expressed relief that Teetan and his family were safe, acknowledging the terrifying circumstances. He was thrilled with Warriors Dream's performance, noting, "Lyle got him in a great position and I liked the way he fought to the finish; it was close, but he finished off really well." The trainer also highlighted the horse's progress, stating, "He’s a horse that we’ve been teaching to settle as he’s been over-racing, which is why he wore the hood, but I think he’s learned now and is a better horse for it." Crawford is optimistic about Warriors Dream's future, believing he can handle increased distances.

Now, let's ponder this: Is it the jockey's skill that truly makes a horse win, or is it the horse's inherent ability and the trainer's preparation that are paramount? And in the case of Warriors Dream, how much did Karis Teetan's pre-race advice contribute to Lyle Hewitson's victory? What are your thoughts? Share your opinions in the comments below!