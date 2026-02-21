Jermaine Pennant's Bold Claim: Arne Slot's Future Hinges on £40m Transfer (2026)

The fate of a manager hangs in the balance, and it's causing quite a stir! Jermaine Pennant, a former Liverpool player, has boldly proclaimed that Arne Slot should be fired if a certain transfer doesn't go Liverpool's way.

But here's the twist: the transfer in question is that of Marc Guehi, a highly sought-after player, to Liverpool. With Manchester City now leading the race for Guehi's signature, Pennant believes Slot's job is on the line. This is a surprising take, as Slot's role as manager doesn't directly involve recruitment decisions.

Pennant's statement on the Wildcards podcast was: "If Guehi goes to Man City, I think Arne Slot needs to get sacked." This has sparked a heated debate among fans and pundits alike. Some argue that Pennant is exaggerating the impact of this transfer on Liverpool's season, while others wonder if he's intentionally stirring up drama.

The situation gets even more intriguing. Recent reports suggest Liverpool is favored over Bayern Munich for Guehi's services, but Crystal Palace's increased asking price might deter Liverpool. If Man City secures Guehi, it could leave Liverpool empty-handed, but is it fair to blame Slot for this?

And this is where it gets controversial: Is Pennant's criticism justified, or is he unfairly targeting Slot? Should a manager's future be tied to a single transfer? Share your thoughts and join the discussion!