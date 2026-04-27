Jeremy Peña & Zach Dezenzo Trade Astros Caps for WBC Glory: D.R. vs Italy Showdown! (2026)

As the World Baseball Classic heats up, two rising stars are swapping their Astros caps for a chance to represent their roots on the global stage—and it’s a move that’s as bold as it is emotional. But here’s where it gets controversial: can these players truly balance their MLB ambitions with the pressure of international competition? Let’s dive in.

In West Palm Beach, Florida, the Astros’ spring training buzzed with excitement as All-Star shortstop Jeremy Peña and infielder/outfielder Zach Dezenzo prepared to trade the Grapefruit League for the World Baseball Classic (WBC). While veterans like Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve stayed behind, Peña and Dezenzo embarked on a journey that blends personal heritage with professional growth. And this is the part most people miss: these players aren’t just chasing glory—they’re honoring their roots in a way that could redefine their careers.

Peña, a Dominican-born talent fresh off a stellar season, is joining a Dominican Republic squad that’s nothing short of a baseball dream team. Managed by legend Albert Pujols, the roster boasts names like Sandy Alcantara, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Juan Soto. Peña’s addition only amplifies their star power. But here’s the kicker: despite their talent, the D.R. failed to qualify for the quarterfinals in 2023, raising questions about whether this year’s lineup can live up to the hype.

The Dominican Republic kicks off Pool D play in Miami on March 6 against Nicaragua, followed by matchups with the Netherlands, Israel, and Venezuela—led by Astros bench coach Omar López. Peña is confident, stating, ‘We have all the necessary pieces to make a special run for our country.’ Yet, the team’s 2023 stumble against Venezuela and Puerto Rico serves as a reminder that talent alone doesn’t guarantee victory. Is this the year the D.R. regains its 2013 championship form, or will history repeat itself?

Meanwhile, Dezenzo is heading to Houston to join Italy’s WBC squad, a team managed for the first time by Francisco Cervelli, a Venezuelan with Italian heritage. Dezenzo’s journey to the WBC wasn’t without hurdles—he had to prove his Italian ancestry, tracing it back to his paternal great-grandfather. This raises a thought-provoking question: should players without direct ties to a country be allowed to represent it in international competitions?

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Italy’s path begins with games against lower-ranked Brazil and Great Britain, but the real test comes against Team USA and Mexico. For Dezenzo, it’s a chance to gain experience and impress Astros manager Joe Espada, who’s keeping a close eye on his performance. ‘He’s got a chance to make this club,’ Espada noted, hinting at the WBC as a potential springboard for Dezenzo’s MLB career.

As these players step onto the international stage, the stakes are higher than ever. Peña dreams of electrifying Dominican fans in Miami, while Dezenzo aims to prove himself in front of a home crowd in Houston. But the real question remains: can they thrive under the pressure, or will the weight of expectation become their downfall?

What’s your take? Do you think Peña and Dezenzo can balance their WBC ambitions with their MLB careers? And should ancestry play a role in who represents a country in international sports? Let’s spark a debate in the comments!