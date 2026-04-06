Jere Hribar Shatters SEC Record in 100 Freestyle! 🏊‍♂️ LSU Dominates! (2026)

LSU's Jere Hribar made a splash at the 2026 SEC Championships, breaking the SEC Meet Record in the 100 Freestyle with a time of 40.42, surpassing the previous record held by Jordan Crooks and Josh Liendo. But here's where it gets controversial... Hribar's victory over Liendo, who finished third with a time of 40.94, sparked debates about the factors contributing to Hribar's success. While Hribar's performance was impressive, some questioned whether Liendo's third-place finish was a result of overtraining or fatigue. Despite the controversy, Hribar's achievement is undeniable, and his time of 40.42 sets a new standard for the SEC Meet Record. This is the part most people miss... Hribar's split times, particularly the 50-meter mark, were significantly faster than both Liendo and Crooks' times from the previous year, showcasing his exceptional speed and technique. With this record-breaking performance, Hribar has solidified his place in SEC swimming history and will look to defend his title at the NCAA Championships. So, what do you think? Do you agree with the controversy surrounding Hribar's victory? Or do you think Liendo's third-place finish was a result of something else? Share your thoughts in the comments below!