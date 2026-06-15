Jemima Kirke Stars in Completedworks' Play: Good Food, Good Friends (2026)

Jemima Kirke, the latest party host for Completedworks, brings a unique flair to the brand's latest micro-play, 'Good Food, Good Friends'. The fashion industry often sees archetypes like Régine McQueen, and Kirke's portrayal of this self-centered, demanding character is a standout performance. Despite her unbearable and mean-spirited nature, Kirke's character is styled with Completedworks accessories, showcasing the brand's unique design philosophy. The show explores the contrast between appearance and reality, using satire to bridge the gap between 'how we appear on the outside and what's beneath the surface'. This theme is reflected in the design of Completedworks' fall range, featuring silver silhouettes with bright green resin and agate with calcium inclusions that imitate flowers. The presentation, held at Nobu Portman Square, showcases the brand's signature pieces across jewelry, homeware, and handbags in a minimalist setting, running until the end of February.

Jemima Kirke Stars in Completedworks' Play: Good Food, Good Friends (2026)

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