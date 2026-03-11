Jehnny Beth & Mike Patton: A Musical Collaboration on 'Look at Me' (2026)

In the world of music, collaborations often bring together unique voices and styles, creating something truly special. Such is the case with the recent collaboration between Jehnny Beth, the captivating vocalist of Savages, and Mike Patton, one of her biggest musical influences. Their new song, "Look at Me," is a captivating contrast of styles and a testament to the power of artistic synergy.

A Musical Meeting of Minds

"Look at Me" showcases Beth's versatility as a vocalist, moving seamlessly from soft, whispered singing to intense, chanted passages. The track's aggressive percussion and bassline, coupled with a heavy guitar riff, create an intriguing backdrop for the vocal interplay. This dynamic arrangement is a perfect reflection of the song's message, which Beth describes as a critique of modern truth-tellers who offer self-improvement advice online, seeking attention rather than genuine connection.

What makes this collaboration particularly fascinating is the influence Patton had on Beth during the recording of her latest album, "You Heartbreaker, You." Beth and Johnny Hostile, her creative partner, had the idea to write "Look at Me" in two parts, and Patton's involvement brought a wealth of ideas and a mind-blowing array of vocal contributions.

Visualizing the Collaboration

The self-directed music video for "Look at Me" is an artistic interpretation inspired by Martin Scorsese's classic film, "Taxi Driver." Beth takes on the role of a lonely outcast, a character reminiscent of Robert De Niro's Travis Bickle, while Patton plays a preacher who offers a different perspective. The video's narrative arc sees these two characters merge, creating a powerful visual representation of the song's message.

Touring and Future Prospects

Beth's upcoming tour dates in Europe, the UK, and Ireland will provide fans with the opportunity to experience her powerful live performances in support of "You Heartbreaker, You." Additionally, her opening slot for Deftones in Mexico City promises an exciting night of music.

Meanwhile, Patton will be hitting the road with The Avett Brothers for their AVTT/PTTN project, a tour that will take them across the US, stopping in major cities like Nashville, San Francisco, and Austin. This collaboration between Patton and The Avett Brothers is a testament to the diverse and ever-evolving nature of music, bringing together unique talents for an unforgettable live experience.

In my opinion, collaborations like these are a reminder of the endless possibilities within the music industry. When artists with distinct styles and influences come together, they create something fresh and exciting, pushing the boundaries of what we know and love. It's a testament to the power of artistic expression and the endless potential for innovation in music.