Jeffrey Cheah Circuit: Asia's Newest Motorsport Icon - 4 Track Layouts, VIP Facilities & More! (2026)

In the vibrant Iskandar Puteri region of Johor, a groundbreaking motorsport facility has been taking shape over the past few years. This latest addition, known as the Jeffrey Cheah Circuit, aims to redefine racing in Asia. The circuit's website has recently unveiled some captivating details about this ambitious project, which includes multiple track configurations.

The Jeffrey Cheah Circuit features four distinct layouts designed to cater to various racing needs. The main track spans an impressive 4.5 kilometers and boasts 23 corners, presenting a significant challenge for drivers. Additionally, there is a 2.38-kilometer outer loop with 11 corners, a left configuration measuring 2.4 kilometers with 13 corners, and a right configuration of 2.1 kilometers that encompasses 11 corners. Such diversity in track design ensures a thrilling experience for both racers and spectators alike.

With aspirations to become “Asia’s most iconic private circuit,” the Jeffrey Cheah Circuit is equipped with modern amenities including ten garages, a control room, a skid pad, and a dedicated warehouse for vehicle storage. But it doesn’t stop there; the facility also promises a private dining area, meeting rooms, a driving simulator room, and an exclusive VIP pit lounge. This blend of functionality and luxury makes it a comprehensive venue for motorsport enthusiasts.

Back in 2016, a project known as Fastrack City was introduced, which proposed a massive 4.45-kilometer circuit featuring seven different configurations. Plans for this expansive development included additional attractions like a hill climb section, a 1.5-kilometer Grade A karting circuit, a 4x4 park, a motorcycle park, and a handling area. However, recent reports indicate that the Fastrack Iskandar project has been put on hold indefinitely due to unforeseen circumstances, particularly the impact of COVID-19.

The artistic impressions of the Jeffrey Cheah Circuit showcase its potential to host exhilarating motorsport events in a stunning setting. As this project progresses, it raises questions about the future of motorsports in the region. Are we witnessing the dawn of a new era for racing in Asia? And what does this mean for the broader community of motorsport fans? Share your thoughts in the comments below!