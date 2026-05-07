Jeeno Thitikul's Home Advantage: Birdie Blitz Secures Lead at LPGA Thailand (2026)

The Battle for the LPGA Thailand Crown: A Home-Court Advantage?

In a thrilling turn of events, Jeeno Thitikul, the reigning World No. 1, has seized the lead at the LPGA Thailand tournament, her home turf. With a remarkable 6-under 66 in the third round, Thitikul now stands two strokes ahead of the pack, setting the stage for an exciting final showdown.

But here's where it gets controversial: Thitikul's rise to the top wasn't without its challenges. She had to navigate a four-way tie for the lead, breaking away with a clutch 15-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole. And this is the part most people miss—her eagle chip on the 18th just missed the mark, but she quickly recovered with a tap-in birdie. Talk about resilience!

Thitikul's 54-hole total of 20-under 196 at the Siam Country Club Old Course is a testament to her skill and determination. As she puts it, "I try to keep everything on track." And track she did, with her driver and irons performing exceptionally well, giving her the confidence to roll those putts with precision.

Hyo Joo Kim, in second place after a solid 65, isn't backing down. She's in a chasing position, but as she says, "That allows me to be more aggressive." Kim aims to attack tomorrow, hoping to finish first and claim the title.

The tournament, located about 125 kilometers east of Bangkok, is the first of three consecutive events in Asia, followed by stops in Singapore and China. Thitikul's journey to the top wasn't without its obstacles. She was three strokes behind at the start of the third round but was aided by Somi Lee's three bogeys in four holes on the front nine. Thitikul's eagle putt on the first hole, coupled with Lee's three-putt for par, narrowed the gap to two strokes. Thitikul then birdied the second and sixth holes, tying for the lead and eventually taking the outright lead when Lee bogeyed the eighth.

The two were neck and neck for 12 holes at 18-under, both making birdies on the par-3 hole and stretching their lead to three over the rest of the field. Canadian Brooke Henderson, at 7-under, and defending champion Angel Yin, at 3-under, will need a remarkable comeback to challenge Thitikul and Kim for the title.

Who will claim the LPGA Thailand crown? Will Thitikul's home-court advantage prove decisive? Or will Kim's aggressive strategy pay off? Join the discussion and share your predictions! Who do you think will emerge victorious in this thrilling tournament?