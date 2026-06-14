Jeannie Mai and Anderson .Paak's Cozy Dinner Date: Are They Dating? (2026)

Hollywood's latest love story? Anderson .Paak and Jeannie Mai. The two were spotted sharing a cozy dinner at L.A.'s Andy's, and the chemistry was undeniable. But here's where it gets interesting...

TMZ footage shows the pair deep in conversation, with the Grammy-winning artist casually draped an arm around the TV host. It's clear there's a spark between them, but is it more than just friendly?

For Mai, this would be a fresh start after finalizing her divorce from Jeezy in June 2024. The couple married in 2021 and share a daughter. Meanwhile, Paak has been linked to Mariah Carey, with reports suggesting they've spent time together and been seen hand-in-hand. However, neither has confirmed any official relationship.

So, is there a romance brewing between Mai and Paak? Only time will tell. But one thing's for sure: the entertainment industry is full of surprises, and this could be just the beginning of something special. What do you think? Is this a match made in heaven, or just a friendly dinner date? Let us know in the comments!