Jeanie Buss on the Lakers Sale: A Legacy Decision (2026)

Jeanie Buss, the governor of the Los Angeles Lakers, recently discussed the sale of the team's majority stake to billionaire Mark Walter in a CNBC interview. She revealed that her late father, Jerry Buss, would have supported the move, emphasizing his desire for the Lakers to remain at the top of the NBA. Jeanie explained that resources and unity are crucial for maintaining this position, and she believes this decision will benefit the team's legacy.

The sale, which closed in late October 2025, valued the team at $10 billion and resulted in the six Buss siblings receiving approximately half a billion dollars each after taxes. Despite the financial gain, the sale has caused some family discord. Five of the six siblings were terminated from their roles within the Lakers, with only Jeanie remaining as the governor, who received a five-year contract. This decision has sparked emotions, with Janie Buss expressing disappointment and disrespect, stating that she believes her father would be unhappy with the outcome.

Jeanie, however, remains focused on the team's future. She discussed the transition from LeBron James to Luka Doncic, expressing pride in the team's continued success and stability. She also mentioned that James's return for the next season is not ruled out, despite his contract being in its final year. The Lakers' future looks promising, with Jeanie's leadership and the team's strategic direction, as they aim to build a championship-winning squad around Doncic.