Jean-Philippe Mateta's Transfer Saga: Impact on Crystal Palace's Valuation and Future (2026)

A Failed Medical, A Shaky Future: What’s Next for Jean-Philippe Mateta and Crystal Palace?

The football world was abuzz when Jean-Philippe Mateta’s move to AC Milan fell through due to a failed medical. But here’s where it gets controversial: despite this setback, former Everton, Aston Villa, and Aberdeen chief executive Keith Wyness believes Mateta’s value at Crystal Palace won’t plummet before the summer transfer window. But is he right?

Mateta, 28, seemed destined to leave Selhurst Park in January, but the collapsed deal means he’ll stay put—at least for now. The striker’s relationship with Palace fans is strained after his transfer request, and the arrival of record signing Jorgen Strand Larsen hasn’t made things easier. And this is the part most people miss: even if Mateta returns to fitness, reclaiming his spot in the starting lineup won’t be a given.

Wyness, speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, argues that Mateta’s goal-scoring prowess will quickly restore his value. “If he’s back and banging in goals, his price tag will rebound,” Wyness said. “Strikers are always in demand, and he’s proven he can deliver.” But there’s a catch: the severity of Mateta’s injury remains unclear, and his return timeline is uncertain.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed Mateta won’t need knee surgery, a positive sign for a swift recovery. Yet, Glasner stopped short of providing a specific return date, telling The Athletic, “He’ll miss certain times, but avoiding surgery is very positive. Clarity is the most important thing for him right now.”

Here’s the million-dollar question: Will Mateta’s value truly hold steady, or will the failed medical and his uncertain role at Palace weigh him down? Wyness is optimistic, suggesting that by summer, Mateta’s valuation could return to pre-injury levels. But with competition from Strand Larsen and a fractured relationship with fans, the road ahead is far from smooth.

What do you think? Will Mateta regain his form and justify Wyness’s confidence, or is his time at Palace effectively over? Let us know in the comments—this debate is far from settled.