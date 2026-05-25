JBS USA and Meatpacking Workers Reach Agreement: What You Need to Know (2026)

The Power of Collective Action: A Victory for Greeley's Meatpacking Workers

In a rare display of unity and determination, workers at the Swift Beef Co. plant in Greeley, Colorado, have emerged victorious from a multi-week strike, securing an agreement with JBS USA that promises significant improvements in their working conditions and compensation.

A Historic Strike

The strike, which lasted for three weeks, was a bold move by the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 Union. It marked the first such action at a U.S. slaughterhouse since the iconic Hormel strike in Minnesota over three decades ago. This strike, however, was notably peaceful, with workers braving the elements to stand up for their rights.

Gains for Workers

The agreement brings about a range of benefits for the workers. They can expect wage increases over the next two years, a substantial one-time bonus, and improved health care provisions. The company will now cover the cost of personal protective equipment, a crucial step in ensuring the well-being of these essential workers.

Union Solidarity

Kim Cordova, the local union president, emphasized the resilience and worth of the workers. Their sacrifice and unity paid off, resulting in an agreement that, according to the union, contains "all gains, countless improvements, and not a single concession." This is a testament to the power of collective bargaining and the ability of workers to effect real change.

A Disappointment for JBS

While JBS USA expressed satisfaction with the agreement, they also voiced disappointment over the elimination of pension benefits. The company had designed these benefits to provide long-term security for workers, but the union prioritized short-term wage increases. This decision highlights a potential conflict between immediate financial gains and long-term financial planning.

A Broader Impact

The strike and its successful resolution have wider implications. It serves as an inspiration for workers across industries, demonstrating the effectiveness of collective action. Additionally, it highlights the importance of unions in protecting worker rights and ensuring fair treatment. The strike's peaceful nature also underscores the potential for productive dialogue between labor and management.

Looking Ahead

With the agreement finalized, JBS USA can now focus on restoring stability and investing in its Greeley facility. The company's commitment to its workforce and the local community is evident, and it will be interesting to see how these investments pan out in the coming years. The strike's legacy will undoubtedly live on, serving as a reminder of the power dynamics at play in the meatpacking industry and the importance of worker solidarity.