Jayden Ojeda's Supercars Rookie Test: Focus on Qualifying Speed (2026)

Jayden Ojeda, the rising star in the Supercars championship, has taken a strategic approach to his rookie season, utilizing a test day to focus on key areas of improvement. This move, orchestrated by PremiAir Racing, showcases a thoughtful strategy that goes beyond the typical rookie test day, offering a deeper insight into Ojeda's mindset and the sport's intricacies.

A Strategic Approach to Rookie Development

In the world of racing, rookie test days are often seen as a chance to get some laps in and gain experience. However, Ojeda's approach is more nuanced. By choosing to hold the test after two rounds, he's able to identify specific areas for improvement, particularly qualifying speed, which he views as a "big, important part of this championship."

This strategic focus on qualifying is particularly interesting, as it highlights the importance of this aspect of the sport. Many drivers, especially those new to the championship, might overlook the significance of qualifying, focusing instead on race pace. But Ojeda understands that "the engineers always come up with ideas of things they want to try throughout the year," and that these ideas are best tested in a controlled environment.

The Luxury of Time and Resources

The fact that Ojeda was able to use a spare chassis and focus on suspension adjustments and qualifying speed is a luxury not afforded to many. It's a testament to PremiAir Racing's support and Ojeda's own proactive approach to his development. "It’s a big risk to try those items on race weekends when the practice sessions are so short and sometimes so few," he notes, highlighting the importance of having the time and resources to experiment.

The Learning Curve

Ojeda's season has been a rollercoaster, with both good and bad luck. From narrowly avoiding a collision with Broc Feeney to dealing with procedural errors, he's faced his fair share of challenges. But he remains positive, viewing these experiences as "a learning experience."

This perspective is crucial, as it demonstrates his ability to adapt and learn from his mistakes. It's a quality that sets him apart and one that will serve him well as he continues to develop as a driver.

Looking Ahead

As Ojeda heads to New Zealand, he's coming off a win in the GT World Challenge Australia, which has boosted his confidence. But he remains focused on his Supercars goals, eager to prove his ability in the championship. "I’ve always got a lot of belief in myself," he says, "but it’s always nice to get a win and to be as quick as we were that weekend."

This mindset is a powerful one, and it's clear that Ojeda is not just a driver but a strategic thinker who understands the importance of both individual performance and team support. As he continues to navigate the Supercars championship, his approach to development and learning will no doubt be a key factor in his success.