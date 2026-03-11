Jay Vine's 2026 Australian Cycling Goals: 'I'm Trying to Fix That This Year' (2026)

Jay Vine, a rising star in cycling, is gearing up for a transformative 2026 season. In a candid interview, he reflects on his 2025 campaign, acknowledging a disappointing start in his home country, Australia. Despite a successful year overall, with victories in the Vuelta a España and a silver medal at the World Championships, Vine is determined to turn things around Down Under.

In the 2025 season, Vine's performance was a testament to his versatility. He excelled in various disciplines, from long-distance breakaways to mountain triumphs in the Vuelta, while also securing top positions in time trials. This balance, he believes, is key to his success.

Looking ahead, Vine's 2026 calendar is packed with stage racing. He aims to finish the Giro d'Italia, a challenging feat with its technical course and 40 km time trial. Vine's ambitions extend beyond individual races; he desires to win a Grand Tour with his team, a goal he pursued with Tadej, Isaac Del Toro, and João Almeida in previous years.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG will be centered around Almeida's General Classification (GC) push in the 2026 Giro. Vine, however, remains uncertain about his own GC ambitions, keeping a flexible mindset as team dynamics evolve. He embraces the unpredictability, drawing inspiration from past experiences where last-minute changes didn't hinder his performance.

Vine's focus shifts to Australian racing, aiming for a stronger start in 2026. He acknowledges the physical disparity between himself and competitors like Ganna and Tarling, emphasizing the importance of equipment and position improvements. His success in 2025, across diverse terrains, showcases his adaptability and determination to excel in all cycling disciplines.